Padecky: Warriors-Grizzlies series reaching boiling point

In the old days they’d settle it with a duel or, as it is with true gentlemen, trading punches. Tonight, however, they’ll have to play Game Four of the Western Conference semifinals when we get to see who blinks first, the Warriors or the Grizzlies.

Almost as if the score is irrelevant, the game will be seen with the most curious of microscopes. Is this The Play which sends the game off the rails? Will a look set it off? A gesture? A colorful word? Heck, from we’ve seen already, even a simple stare could be the torch that lights up this night.

Only the most naive would think tonight will not pass without at least one scream from a player, the kind of scream a patient yells when a dentist hits a dry socket with his electric drill. The scream will be followed by a mid-court scrum, finger-pointing and something about someone else’s mother. Only thing missing will be a beer in the face of a player acting completely innocent.

The battle lines with the story lines have been drawn after three games. Interesting it is, how both teams felt injustice after each incident. The old saw has never been more true than it is now: People see what they want to see and disregard the rest.

In Game 3, Memphis superstar Ja Morant had to leave the game with a knee injury. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Golden State’s Jordan Poole deliberately “yanked” Morant’s right knee. Poole said it was unintentional. He didn’t see how him touching Morant’s knee could cause injury.

In Game 2 the Warriors’ Gary Payton II had to leave the game and will miss the rest of the postseason with an arm injury. The Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks came down hard on Payton’s arm. Brooks said he was just trying to block Payton’s shot. The Warriors said it was malicious.

In Game 1 the Warriors’ Draymond Green grabbed Brandon Clarke’s jersey and sent him to the floor. The Grizzlies called it a dirty play. Green said no such thing. In fact, he said, he grabbed Clarke’s jersey to cushion his fall.

Players and coaches defend their turf, always have, and they have no problem dodging the obvious. They always have excuses which they pass off as reasons to exonerate. Such is the nature of competition. If you don’t defend your player, how could you expect he would play for you?

So too in this series. The truth, however, does not take sides.

In Game 3, Poole was going for the ball. His hand cupped the outside of Morant’s knee. He didn’t yank the knee. When Morant grabbed his knee, he grabbed the inside of it. Judgment: Poole innocent of malice.

In Game 2, Brooks’ arm came down on Payton’s arm like a sledgehammer. The angle of it and the force of it was clear and obvious. Judgment: Brooks guilty as charged.

In Game 1, Green took down Clarke hard. Green grabbed Clarke. While Green tried to break his fall the action was too late. Clarke already had been yanked and tumbling. Judgment: Green guilty. His reputation sealed the decision.

All of which turns tonight into the most provocative of views: Will we be watching bumper cars or basketball? The Warriors and the Grizzlies would be doing each other a big favor by sticking to basketball.

Pushing and shoving and pointing fingers always makes for good drama and television. Postseason basketball guarantees that. Anger is always one step away. But if the two teams can’t control the intensity the winner will suffer for it. The winner will be less than whole to play in the conference finals.

The Warriors already have lost Payton, the Grizzlies will have a wounded Morant, if they have him at all. This is not to equate the talent of both men. There’s no comparison. Morant is the most unguardable player in the NBA.

What is equal, of course, is the bumper cars both teams are playing. Getting bruises, getting sore, getting angry, all that’s part of the post-season. But knowing the benefit of restraint, that it has a tomorrow, that a thrown forearm can take away all the post-season tomorrows - is such restraint too much to ask of both teams?

It very well might be too much to ask for the fans.

In Memphis, Grizzlies fans will see Poole as the guy who crippled their hero, Morant. Won’t matter to them what’s the truth of the matter. And Draymond can give lollipops to every Grizzlies fan and he’s still a bum worthy of flowery, if not off color, invective.

In San Francisco, Warriors fans see the Grizzlies as cry babies. The Warriors spent most of the season without Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in the lineup together. The Warriors played the entire season without their true big man, James Wiseman. Didn’t see them crying, did you?

In Memphis, the up-and-coming Grizzlies want to show they are good to go where the Warriors have been. In San Francisco the Warriors want to show Memphis they are still good enough to go back there.

That the two teams find themselves in such conflict will bind them together forever. Until a week ago Golden State and Memphis never had a history beyond the final score. What remains to be seen, however, is what will remembered and carried forward?

Basketball would be the preferred memory. Animosity doesn’t travel well, as warm and fuzzy it is not. No one hugs a dentist’s drill into a open socket.

