Warriors’ Klay Thompson to make long-awaited debut Sunday

January 8, 2022, 2:37PM

“Dub Nation, I’m back.”

With those words, the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson confirmed the highly anticipated news of his return.

The guard and backcourt “Splash Brother” of Stephen Curry will play Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 941 days after he last appeared in an NBA game.

Thompson, 31, missed two seasons with tears to his ACL and then Achilles. He first tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto, a championship series the Warriors ultimately lost.

Thompson will debut in front of home fans, which has always been the plan.

“The wait is over,” the Warriors announced on Twitter Saturday.

Sunday’s game begins at 5:30 p.m.

