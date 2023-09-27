The Warriors remain eager in their quest to bring a WNBA team to the Bay Area but an agreement has yet to be finalized.

Ever since the WNBA announced in 2022 its plans to expand in the coming years, the Bay has been seen as a legitimate target market to be the home of a new franchise, with the Warriors appearing to be a frontrunner between the two Bay Area-based ownership groups vying for a team.

Golden State has spent the last year meeting with WNBA executive about potentially being part of the league’s plans to expand. This news organization previously reported the Warriors even hosted the WNBA on a site visit in San Francisco within the last 12 months.

But a team spokesperson said Tuesday evening those “productive conversations” have yet to materialize into an actual deal.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reported Tuesday night that the Warriors were “close” to bringing a women’s professional basketball franchise to the Bay Area. In a statement, however, the Warriors said, “it would be premature to assume any potential agreement has been finalized.”

“[The Warriors] look forward to the possibility of being a part of the league’s expansion plans,” the statement said.

Golden State declined further comment at this time.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has long been a supporter of women’s basketball, having owned the San Jose Lasers of the American Basketball League, a major professional women’s basketball league that preceded the WNBA. Lacob told this news organization in July that he believes San Francisco “would be a phenomenal place” for a WNBA team. And WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert previously said it “doesn’t seem right” that the Bay is without a WNBA team.

If the Warriors were to get an expansion team, their WNBA counterpart would practice at the Warriors’ Oakland facility and play at Chase Center, sources said.

Exactly when an announcement could be made remains unclear. Engelbert previously said she planned to identify a city or two by the end of 2022, with the goal of having a team or teams up and running as soon as the 2024 season. A year later, though, that hasn’t happened.

The Athletic reported a deal could be struck as soon as early October. If that’s the case, a team could be operating by the 2025 season.