Warriors pushing their centers to shoot 3s

Less than four minutes into the game, Kevon Looney didn’t hesitate. He got the ball at the top of the arc and pulled up for a 3-pointer from 26 feet out. The shot clanged off the back of the rim, but that didn’t stop him from shooting another three minutes.

In all, Looney and the other Warriors centers combined to take six 3-pointers in Golden State’s preseason loss to the Kings Tuesday. Though the Warriors haven’t shot well from deep this preseason, they are taking more 3-pointers than ever before, in large part because their centers have been given the green light.

“We’ve got all of our bigs out there every day in practice stretching the floor,” said head coach Steve Kerr. “The ability to knock that down keeps the defense honest.”

Golden State has attempted an average of 41.5 3-pointers in its first two preseason games. That’s 10 more than what Kerr’s group attempted last season and would have ranked third in the league in 2019-20.

In Thursday’s 113-109 win against the Kings, also in Sacramento, the Warriors made 20 of 43 3-point attempts, led by Stephen Curry’s six on 13 attempts.

Curry scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter and added six assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points for the Warriors (2-1). Harrison Barnes scored 19 points for the Kings (2-2).

For years, the Warriors relied on the collective basketball IQ and individual brilliance of Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant to be an elite offensive team. But those days are over, and the high 3-point volume will be an important factor in the Warriors replacing Thompson (out for the season with an Achilles tear), improving the league’s last-ranked offense and returning to the playoffs.

Across the NBA, big men such as Brook Lopez, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are shooting 3-pointers and spacing the floor for their star teammates. The Warriors, once the pioneers of offense, are trying to catch up.

That’s why this summer Kerr encouraged his centers to practice their long-range shooting. During shelter-in-place rules, most players without access to a gym were relegated to shooting on a private hoop, including Looney and Marquese Chriss.

Now Looney, who has made only 6-of-40 3-pointers in his career, feels more comfortable shooting from the corner.

On a play Tuesday night, Looney got the ball in the corner after Juan Toscano-Anderson (starting in place of Draymond Green) found him on the short roll. Making that shot even one out of three times will demand the defense’s respect and create room for the passer to get to the rim or drop the ball off to a slashing Oubre or Andrew Wiggins.

So far, Looney has missed all three of his preseason attempts and joked, “I’m trying to get all my misses out early so I’ll be ready when the season comes.”

But Chriss is the more proven shooter and went 3-of-4 from 3-point range against the Kings on Tuesday. In the first quarter, he was left wide open after a pick-and-pop. The first read was for Curry to find Kent Bazemore cutting to the basket, but Sacramento’s defense sagged and Chriss punished them for it.

“I don’t think I’m going to be taking that many a game all the time, but I feel comfortable,” Chriss said. “It’s something I’ve been working on.”

His form is more natural than Looney’s, as he smoothly hops into his motion and shoots with confidence. That confidence stems from his early career when, as a rookie, the Suns tried to mold Chriss into a modern, floor-spacing big.

Limited to that role, he made 32.1% of an average 2.7 3-point attempts per game but otherwise failed to make an impact. Since then, Chriss has carved out a position in the league as a passer and pick-and-roll threat. The Warriors may have to coax him into expanding his game this season.

Golden State’s centers stepping beyond the 3-point line will create space for Oubre and Wiggins to drive and use their athleticism to finish at the basket. It will allow Green the room to play-make and take pressure off Curry. So far, that space has been nonexistent, especially with Curry off the floor.

Chriss ― or any of Golden State’s centers ― consistently hitting that shot will unclog the paint and let the offense flow more freely.

Trying to create that space is the main goal of Kerr’s offensive strategy this season. It’s why the Warriors, according to a league source, considered pursuing Gasol (a career 35.4% 3-point shooter) in free agency before drafting James Wiseman with the second overall pick in part because of his shooting potential.

In time, Wiseman may become the Warriors’ answer to this problem. They believe in his shooting touch and will test it in practice and in games. But with his 7-foot-6 wingspan and ability to run the floor, Wiseman will play a simplified role as a screen-setter, lob threat and rim protector as a rookie.

However, the Warriors have playoff goals, and may not be able to wait on the future to arrive. If one of Chriss, Looney or Wiseman doesn’t emerge as a floor-spacing center, then they may have to find someone who can.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.