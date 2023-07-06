SACRAMENTO — NBA agent Bill Duffy had some sage advice for Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski moments after his Summer League debut this week.

“Let it fly,” Duffy said, “and everything else will come.”

Podziemski took the words to heart, exuding a more aggressive approach in his second Summer League game Wednesday.

Podziemski scored 17 points and had five steals and four rebounds in the Warriors’ 98-83 win over the Charlotte Hornets in their California Classic finale.

“He’s right,” Podziemski said of his agent’s instruction. “I watched the film, there’s a lot of times I passed some shots that are the best option for our team.”

After the Warriors’ Summer League opener Monday, head coach Jacob Rubin said he wanted to put Podziemski in a better position to be successful as a scorer. On Wednesday, the Warriors ran high pick-and-roll with Podziemski early and often, which allowed him to play more within the flow of the offense.

“His progress is great,” Rubin said. “I wouldn’t even say from Game 1 to Game 2. I’d just say, first time we had him in the gym until now. He’s starting to see a lot of things … I loved what we did, when we saw stuff that was working, we went right back to it.”

Podziemski still doesn’t have it all figured out yet — nor should the No. 19 overall pick, who just 17 months ago was racking up DNPs at Illinois before emerging as a mid-major star with Santa Clara last season. But he’s building confidence every time he steps foot on the court.

Podziemski showed some hesitancy with his shot Wednesday. Early in the first quarter, Podziemski took his eye off the basket as he drove through the lane and looked to pass it off. It was only when he saw there were no clear options to go to did he toss up a floater that missed the mark.

“Just seeing if me shooting the ball is the best shot our team can get,” Podziemski said. “I like to get the best shot possible for the team and sometimes that is the case and I don’t realize it ’til a little bit late.”

Podziemski made up for it later in the quarter. He drilled back-to-back 3s, including one in transition, where he pump faked not once but twice before launching it.

After scoring only 12 points and knocking down only one 3 in Monday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, Podziemski closed out the second quarter with a layup off the inbound to notch 13 points in the first half of Wednesday’s win. He added four more points in the second half and shot 7 of 14 from the field and 2 of 6 from 3-point range on the night.

“For sure, more comfortable,” Podziemski said. “Just talking to Lester (Quinones), coach Rubin, just telling me to be me, be who I am and like I said… it’s just a mindset thing.

“I always try to play the right way, obviously, just a little bit more aggressive tonight, which I think helped the team.”

Jackson-Davis signs

Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Warriors’ second-round pick, agreed to a four-year rookie deal that includes two years guaranteed, league sources confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson-Davis is still waiting for a chance to showcase his skills in Summer League after he injured his right hamstring in a recent team practice. He watched his teammates play for the second straight game from the sideline. Rubin still couldn’t provide a timeline on the former Indiana big’s return but remains hopeful that he’ll play in Las Vegas.

“I think he’s making progress but we’ll see what happens in Vegas,” Rubin said. “We want him back for sure.”

The Warriors picked up Jackson-Davis, the No. 57 pick, from the Washington Wizards in a draft night deal.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. previously said he was surprised Jackson-Davis, who played the last four seasons for the Hoosiers, dropped that low in the second round. Jackson-Davis, the son of former NBA player Dale Davis, averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and four assists in 32 games for Indiana last season. At 6-foot-8, Jackson-Davis is a lob threat and has defensive versatility.