LOS ANGELES — Stephen Curry was back on the court Tuesday for a workout as the Warriors reconvened in Los Angeles following the All-Star break, but that wasn’t a sign that his return to game action was imminent.

The Warriors provided an official update on Curry Wednesday afternoon, saying he’s making progress in his recovering from a ligament sprain in his lower left leg, but not quite ready to play in a game.

Curry will be reevaluated in a week, ruling him out for at least Golden State’s next four games.

Prior to the All-Star break, Curry had said he would not be back for Thursday’s game against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Now it is clear he will miss at least a trio of home games Friday (vs. Houston), Sunday (vs. Minnesota) and Tuesday (vs. Portland).

Those three games are the start of a five-game homestand. The earliest he could be back would be March 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers, which is the first night of a back-to-back.

Curry was injured Feb. 4 when his knee collided with the knee of Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV. His Tuesday workout did not involve practice, but he did some light, noncontact work. Curry was spotted back on the court Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors need Curry, their lone All-Star, to return and help them in the playoff race, but they can’t afford to risk further injury. They currently sit at 29-29, ninth in the jam-packed Western Conference playoff race, only 2½ games behind the fourth-place Clippers and a single game ahead of the Trail Blazers in 12th.