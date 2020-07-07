Subscribe

Warriors’ Stephen Curry encourages wearing masks in PSA video

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 7, 2020, 1:18PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Superstar Warriors guard Stephen Curry encouraged fans Monday to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus in a new PSA.

“It’s extremely important in terms of stopping the spread of this virus, protecting yourself, protecting others around you and as we all try and find some sense of normal, these masks are super important, so continue to wear them,” Curry said in the 33-second video posted to the NBA’s Facebook page.

The 2019-2020 NBA season is set to come back July 30 with safety guidelines in place.

“Look out for yourself and for others around you,“ Curry said. ”Looking forward to some basketball soon.“

