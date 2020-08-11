Warriors’ Stephen Curry has ‘major FOMO’ in life outside the NBA bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The phone rang Sunday night with a giddy Stephen Curry on the other end of the line. The most renowned long-distance shooter in basketball was driving home from what he described as a true bucket-list experience: Curry followed the last three groups at the PGA Championship from the best vantage point he could have imagined for such a prestigious event.

“Right on the ropes,” Curry said. “You almost forgot it was a major tournament because it was so quiet out there.”

Curry was among the select few who had the juice to gain entry to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco when it was closed to the public. It was not terribly surprising given that Curry just led the Golden State Warriors to three championships in five years, and won back-to-back NBA. Most Valuable Player Awards at the start of the run. That the experience was such a pinch-me scenario for him should also be understandable by now; Curry openly loves golf as much as he relishes uncorking 3-pointers from distances that were widely considered unacceptable until he made the practice of hoisting 30-footers so routine.

Yet these are also strange times for Curry, which made the next-level access at the year’s first golf major even more meaningful. It was an escape from the constant reminders that he and his Warriors are somehow irrelevant in the NBA for now.

“Obviously I was happy to see basketball back on TV, but that first week I had major FOMO,” Curry said, using the popular term for the “fear of missing out.”

“Once you see Bron and Kawhi and P.G. go at it, and you remember how much fun it is to play in those types of games and that kind of level, you miss it badly,” Curry added, referring to the July 30 showdown between LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Warriors are one of eight teams — cheekily christened the “Delete Eight” by ESPN’s John Hollinger — that were not invited to participate in the NBA restart here at Walt Disney World. After Curry broke his left hand in October, Golden State went 15-50 this season and, truthfully, did not want an invitation. The team was already bracing for a tough year without Klay Thompson, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in June 2019 during the finals.

Team officials believe that the longer-than-usual rest Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green are getting will help vault the Warriors back to their usual standing among the league’s elite next season. The group’s five consecutive NBA finals appearances from 2015 to 2019 amounted to a grind unseen since the reign of the 1960s Boston Celtics.

It is nonetheless bizarre to see players and staff members from 22 teams moving throughout the sprawling NBA campus at Disney World — and to never see anyone in Warriors gear. The franchise that lorded over the league for the better part of a decade has zero presence at this so-called bubble.

The struggle to process that dichotomy hits Curry every time he visits the Warriors’ practice facility for a weekday workout. Only four players are allowed in the gym at any time, for precautionary health reasons, but games from the bubble are always on the nearest television screen, even if Curry is getting his work in at 11 a.m. Pacific time.

“It’s just weird,” he said.

Yet he’s convinced that the Warriors have a big rebound in store, even though Curry (32), Thompson (30) and Green (30) are all on the wrong side of their 20s now. He is adamant that Golden State — with the former No. 1 over all pick Andrew Wiggins on its roster and a 2020 top-five draft pick to keep or trade — is the one team that would surely benefit from going nine months, or potentially longer, without playing a meaningful game.

“Our roster kind of speaks for itself in terms of what me, Klay and Draymond have been through, and what we’ve got left in the tank,” Curry said. “But it’s on us to use this time wisely. It’s just unchartered territory, whether you’re in the bubble or not.”

Curry does have more pipelines than most to stay connected to what’s happening in Florida. Beyond the frequent bubble updates he gets from friends on other teams, like Miami’s Andre Iguodala, Sacramento’s Kent Bazemore and Memphis’s Anthony Tolliver, he has a natural rooting interest: Seth Curry, his younger brother, is here with the Dallas Mavericks.

“For most of my career, I’m usually the one who’s been home watching Steph late in the season,” Seth Curry said. “Now it’s the other way around and I’m still at work. I can tell it’s a little tough on him.”