Warriors' Stephen Curry out 'indefinitely' with left foot injury, per report

Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss an indefinite amount of time with a sprained ligament in his left foot, according to reports.

Curry injured his foot when Marcus Smart rolled over his leg during Wednesday night's game against the Celtics. Curry had an MRI and X-rays that did not reveal a fracture or major damage to the ligaments.

The sprain was first by NBA reporter Shams Charania. ESPN Thursday morning that there's optimism after initial tests that Curry could return in mid-April, just in time for the playoffs.

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2022

The injury puts in jeopardy the Warriors' playoff seeding and could spoil their offensive chemistry during the final month of the season. Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson played together on Monday for the first time in 1,005 days only to be broken up again by injury a game later.

Green expressed concern over the lack of reps the core three will play together this year.

"Anytime you haven't had the opportunity to play together, it's a worry. It seems like anytime we get someone back, someone is out," Green said. "That's definitely a worry, is continuity and consistency. And we haven't been able to build that for the most part. That is 100 percent a worry."

The Warriors will be without Curry for their home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday and he'll likely miss their crucial five-game road trip through Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington and Memphis. Golden State currently sits third in the Western Conference behind the Grizzlies and Suns with the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves not far behind.

Coach Steve Kerr fumed at Smart after his play on the ball, calling it "dangerous" in his postgame remarks. Green had a different opinion.

"I'd expect Marcus Smart to make that play; he plays hard," Green said. "I can't call that dirty play, as unfortunate as it was. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head. Maybe unnecessary? But that's the most I can call it."

