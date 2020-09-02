Warriors’ Stephen Curry speaks on Black Lives Matter in ’CBS Sunday Morning’ interview

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry plans to kneel during the National Anthem when he returns to the court next season.

Curry discussed his recent emergence as a political figure in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” that aired Aug. 30. Besides attending several Black Lives Matter protests in the Bay Area, he appeared in this year’s Democratic National Convention and has criticized President Donald Trump.

"It's one of those situations where, I guess, the decision was kind of thrown in your face of how do you want to handle this, and you had to pick a side and live with it," Curry said in the interview.

He expressed support for the recent NBA walkout that protested the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“It kind of has become like a wildfire spreading,” he said. “And I applaud every single one of them for doing it, and for doing it in unity."

Curry also talked about what his life has been like while quarantining at home in San Francisco. Since the Warriors didn’t make it to the NBA playoffs this year, he said he’s focused on his family and other projects, including his new book club called the “Underrated Book Club.”

"I've never had this much time with my 8, 5 and 2-year-old,” he said.

Watch the full interview below: