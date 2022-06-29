Subscribe

Warriors’ Stephen Curry to host ESPYs

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 29, 2022, 1:22PM
LOS ANGELES — Fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship, Stephen Curry will host The ESPYS.

The show, which honors the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports, airs live on ABC on July 20 from Los Angeles.

Curry, who was named the Finals MVP, is nominated for three awards, including best male athlete.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” Curry said in a statement.

Off the court, Curry cofounded a multimedia company that focuses on diverse content involving family, sports and faith. Unanimous Media executive produces ABC's sports reality show “Holey Moley.” Curry's cofounder, Erick Peyton, will serve as a co-executive producer of The ESPYS.

The ESPYS will honor Vitali Klitschko, former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gretchen Evans will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Hall of Fame college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

