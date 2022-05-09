Warriors’ Steve Kerr on Kings hiring Mike Brown to be next head coach: ‘Sacramento made a great choice’

SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave the Sacramento Kings his stamp of approval with the hiring of Golden State’s assistant coach Mike Brown even if it comes at the expense of his own staff.

The Kings on Monday announced Brown would be their next head coach. He’ll succeed Alvin Gentry, who took over for Luke Walton, another former assistant under Kerr, early last season after Walton was fired following a disappointing 6-11 start.

Kerr was thrilled to hear Brown, 51, would be back at the helm of an NBA team after serving six years on the Warriors’ bench.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Kerr said Monday after shootaround when asked about Brown’s hiring. “What Mike has done for me, for this organization in his six years here, just an incredible contribution, he’s an amazing coach, amazing friend. And Sacramento made a great choice.

“It’s a loss for us, but this is how it’s supposed to work,” Kerr continued. “You want people who are really talented on your staff who can come in and contribute and have a great experience and hopefully learn and grow at the same time and then hopefully be able to advance careers and move on to something that that person wants. Mike’s ready to do this again. He’s excited and we’re thrilled for him. Much deserved, he’s a great choice.”

Brown will remain with the Warriors through their playoff run before shifting his focus to the Kings full-time, Kerr said. He beat out former Warriors coach Mark Jackson for the job in Sacramento.

Kerr said it’s too soon to consider how they might go about replacing a well-respected defensive mind like Brown.

It’s “too early to go down that path,” Kerr said. “We’ve got very important business at hand right now, trying to win a series against a great young team, so we’ll worry about that stuff later.”

Brown has 21 years of NBA coaching experience, including eight seasons as a head coach. He served in that role over two stints in Cleveland (2005-2010, 2013-14) and a year-plus with the Lakers (2013-14). He was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2007 after he guided the Cavaliers to an Eastern Conference Championship. Brown boasts a career head coaching record of 347-216 over eight seasons, which ranks as the ninth-best winning percentage in NBA history among coaches who’ve registered at least 500 games.

A Columbus, Ohio, native, Brown has worked as an assistant under both Gregg Popovich and Kerr. He most recently helped guide the Warriors to back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. He served as Golden State’s acting head coach during a portion of the 2017 playoffs in place of Kerr when he was sidelined with a back issue. Brown led the Warriors to an 11-0 record until Kerr came back for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

“Mike has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead winning teams throughout his long and successful coaching career,” Kings general manager Monte McNair said in a statement. “He has worked with some of the best players in the NBA and is one of the league’s premier defensive minds. I am excited to bring his extensive experience to Sacramento.”

Brown also served as the head coach of the Nigeria men’s national basketball team during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, held in August 2021.

The hiring of Brown was well received by Kings fans, who haven’t had a lot of wins to celebrate over the last decade and a half.

Sacramento missed the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season this year, effectively extending the league’s longest active postseason drought. They haven’t had a winning season since the 2005-06 campaign, which was also the last time the Kings reached 40 wins in a season.

There is some optimism surrounding the Kings, who are building their team around two promising young players: center Domantas Sabonis and guard De’Aaron Fox. Sacramento has one first-round pick and two second-round picks in this year’s NBA Draft.