Warriors submit ambitious coronavirus testing plan to allow fans

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has spearheaded a plan to allow fans to safely attend games at Chase Center this upcoming season, but it won’t be easy to gain approval with the uptick of COVID-19 cases in California and across the country.

The team submitted its plan to state and local officials a week ago to reopen the new arena at 50% capacity. The proposal called for every spectator to undergo a COVID-19 test. Attendees would be required to show proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours upon entering the arena. The proposed system could cost the Warriors about $30 million, a team spokesman said.

“We’re going to lose a lot of money, but I think it’s the right thing to do,” Lacob told the Bay Area News Group. “I would never ever want to bring fans into a building that wasn’t safe enough for me to say I’m safe and my family is safe. I want to make it as safe as possible, and I think we can do that.

“We’ll see how the public health authorities react. They have the ultimate say-so in a situation like this.”

The San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed it received the proposal and is “in the processing of reviewing it in context of the current surge of COVID-19 cases in San Francisco, the Bay Area and the state.”

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, whose district includes Chase Center, said Friday rapid testing is “likely the future we are heading towards. It’s something I’d love to see happening in our schools actually. I appreciate the Warriors working so closely with UCSF on this plan, though I still have a lot of questions as to how the Warriors’ plan will work, particularly as we see a big spike in new cases.”

Haney said the Warriors will have to show local officials that they can ensure their plan will keep people safe.

The alarming increase of novel coronavirus cases has led San Francisco and many Bay Area counties this week to announce plans to reverse course on some reopening measures, including indoor dining and activities.

Lacob hopes the Warriors can serve as a template for other teams and private entities. The team would use rapid PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests or equivalent tests that can provide results within 15 minutes, the San Jose Mercury News confirmed. The rapid PCR tests that detect the virus’s genetic material are considered more accurate than the less expensive and fast antigen tests.

The Warriors, who have been advised by UC San Francisco epidemiologist George Rutherford, say they believe the rapid PCR tests are close to 99% accurate.

The Warriors have a strong financial incentive in having spectators at games. The team had expected a consistent revenue stream to help offset the costs of building the $1.4 billion Chase Center. Lacob estimated the team lost out on more than $50 million last season when the season shut down. Without fans at games this upcoming season, the Warriors could lose another $160 million ― an average of $4-5 million per game.

Part of the proposal to have fans includes sending testing kits to season ticket holders, who would collect a sample at home to drop off at a testing facility. Fans could also take rapid-results tests outside Chase Center before attending a game, but the goal is not to have 10,000 spectators lined up for testing before a game, a Warriors spokesman said.

According to Rutherford, the Warriors are relying on their season ticket holders to make the plan successful.

“We know who they are, where they are and we have a relationship with them,” Rutherford said. “So we can ask people, as a condition of coming into watch the games, to be tested on a regular basis.”

The plan also would require anyone permitted inside Chase Center to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The arena’s filtration system has the capacity to fully replace the air in the building with outside air four times in an hour if necessary, the team said.

Since the NBA shut down in March, league officials have been in regular contact with Lacob ― who has a master’s degree in public health from UCLA ― to help with efforts to build the “bubble” in central Florida to complete the 2019-20 season and to help plan for the 2020-21 season.

“Hardly a day goes by when I don’t hear from Joe,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

Earlier this week, the NBA reportedly sent a memo to all 30 teams outlining COVID-19 protocols for safely having fans in attendance.

Lacob said he is optimistic the Warriors’ proposal will be approved once people are allowed to return to indoor activities in San Francisco. But Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services department, said in a news conference Friday that the state is tightening restrictions to help stop the sudden increase in cases.

“Many venues in other sports have implemented strict protocols to welcome fans back on a partial basis, but adding a testing component ― along with strict protocols ― to our reopening strategy would help us achieve our No. 1 priority, which is the health and safety of our fans, staff and players,” the Warriors said in a statement. “We will continue to work with local and state officials and hope to activate this plan when the timing is right.“