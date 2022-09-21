Watch: 100 yards with Cardinal Newman’s Nick Ayre

Cardinals Newman wide receiver/defensive back Nick Ayre is the subject of our latest video interview ahead of a key game this week.

The Cardinals host St. Mary’s of Stockton in their home opener Friday night after starting the prep football season on the road.

Ayre and Press Democrat sportswriter Kienan O’Doherty talk about the senior’s career so far, this year’s team and more in this week’s video: