Watch: Video highlights from Friday Night Lights in Sonoma County

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 3, 2022, 12:59PM
Updated 12 minutes ago

Another action-packed night of high school football is in the books, and we’ve got the highlights you need to see.

First, from Rancho Cotate’s 42-14 home-opening win in our Game of the Week:

Press Democrat sportswriter Kienan O’Doherty was at the game and shared these highlights:

After the game, O’Doherty talked with Cougars receiver/defensive back Sai Vadrawale, who scored three touchdowns and racked up 232 yards:

In Sebastopol, Press Democrat sportswriter Gus Morris covered a wild contest between host Analy and 37-34 winner San Marin:

Have a video highlight from this weekend’s games? Tag us @PDPreps on Twitter or Facebook to share!

