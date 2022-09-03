Watch: Video highlights from Friday Night Lights in Sonoma County

Another action-packed night of high school football is in the books, and we’ve got the highlights you need to see.

First, from Rancho Cotate’s 42-14 home-opening win in our Game of the Week:

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g0AnFFqderg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Press Democrat sportswriter Kienan O’Doherty was at the game and shared these highlights:

@AnaniasWalker catching a 30-yard TD pass from @liamkeaney05 early in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/bsdAwdWzhp — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 3, 2022

After the game, O’Doherty talked with Cougars receiver/defensive back Sai Vadrawale, who scored three touchdowns and racked up 232 yards:

“It’s good that we’re all together now and we get to end it off right.”@sailasavadrawa1 put on a show, hauling in six catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns in Rancho’s win over Redwood pic.twitter.com/TW9tcd4kaO — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 3, 2022

In Sebastopol, Press Democrat sportswriter Gus Morris covered a wild contest between host Analy and 37-34 winner San Marin:

Great game for @AnalyHSFB Jr. WR @LoganMi16730543. Analy’s staff is really high on him and he showed why last night. @JerodBrown_ #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/nSQupyiOoi — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 3, 2022

Q3, 7:55 | Sammy Long to @LoganMi16730543 for a 25-yard TD. Analy back on top 13-10. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/5l6DvT7bL2 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 3, 2022

Have a video highlight from this weekend’s games? Tag us @PDPreps on Twitter or Facebook to share!