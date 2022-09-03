Watch: Video highlights from Friday Night Lights in Sonoma County
Another action-packed night of high school football is in the books, and we’ve got the highlights you need to see.
First, from Rancho Cotate’s 42-14 home-opening win in our Game of the Week:
Press Democrat sportswriter Kienan O’Doherty was at the game and shared these highlights:
After the game, O’Doherty talked with Cougars receiver/defensive back Sai Vadrawale, who scored three touchdowns and racked up 232 yards:
In Sebastopol, Press Democrat sportswriter Gus Morris covered a wild contest between host Analy and 37-34 winner San Marin:
