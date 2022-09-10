Watch: Video highlights from Friday Night Lights
We’ve got the video highlights you need to see from key Sonoma County prep football games.
First up is our Game of the Week, an instant classic in which Analy outlasted visiting Petaluma 50-49:
After the game, Analy Tigers players talked about the big win:
Santa Rosa got its first victory of the season with a 42-3 thrashing of Archie Williams:
Over in Napa, Cardinal Newman overcame an early hole to beat Vintage 27-8:
And in Windsor, the host Jaguars lost a heartbreaker as Campolindo scored as time expired for a 28-26 win:
