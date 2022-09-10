Watch: Video highlights from Friday Night Lights

We’ve got the video highlights you need to see from key Sonoma County prep football games.

First up is our Game of the Week, an instant classic in which Analy outlasted visiting Petaluma 50-49:

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qo7h7Avl3Io">Click here to view this embed</a>.

THE SCENES! Petaluma scores to make it 50-49, but Analy stuffs the two-point conversion and gets the ball back with 35 seconds left. Chip Castleberry Stadium is going nuts. pic.twitter.com/vXbt7e91PJ — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 10, 2022

The connection strikes again, as Long hits @LoganMi16730543 for a 40+ yard TD. Just under 7 minutes left. Analy 42, Petaluma 35 6:47 Q4 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/CMExH9cp3A — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 10, 2022

What a beautiful ball from @HenryEllis_8 to Dawson Shaw, and Petaluma takes its first lead of the game. Analy 28, Petaluma 35 3:49 Q3 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/5rYACPGuE2 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 10, 2022

After the game, Analy Tigers players talked about the big win:

“I feel like a champion. On to the next week, ready to go win.”@Sammylong322 had another vintage performance, throwing for five touchdowns in @AnalyHSFB’s 50-49 win over Petaluma. pic.twitter.com/yNPTz5XLxB — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 10, 2022

“Just play my game and have fun, that’s all I can do.”



Giovanni Visantin’s 100-yard kickoff return TD ended up being the go ahead score, but he also had two receiving touchdowns of 40+ yards. Safe to say this kid’s got charisma #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/zDqgfaAQDo — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 10, 2022

Santa Rosa got its first victory of the season with a 42-3 thrashing of Archie Williams:

Touchdown Panthers! 63yd run

PAT good; 7-3 lead at start of 2Q pic.twitter.com/5bza8o1meT — SRHS Athletics (@athletics_srhs) September 10, 2022

Over in Napa, Cardinal Newman overcame an early hole to beat Vintage 27-8:

The Cardinal Newman varsity football team is fired up after their 27-8 win against Vintage High. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/bV38URRwHg — Nick Vides (@vnick198) September 10, 2022

And in Windsor, the host Jaguars lost a heartbreaker as Campolindo scored as time expired for a 28-26 win:

OMG OMG OMG!!!



Dashiell Weaver to Scott Lyon as time expires.



CAMPOLINDO WINS | @DashiellWeaver @slyon_ @campocougfb pic.twitter.com/9kFsOQNZcu — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) September 10, 2022

OMG THE FOURTH DOWN SCORE.



Judson Anderson to Joseph Campbell for the 5-yard TD.



Windsor drove 80+ yards after forcing a fumble.



Windsor leads 7-0 at Campolindo with 7:32 left in the 2nd | @JAnderson_2024 @WHSCA_ATHLETICS pic.twitter.com/gf3OfLkrLc — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) September 10, 2022

