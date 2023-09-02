Week 2 highlights: Sonoma County’s oldest prep football rivalry and a showdown of title contenders

The second week of North Coast prep football saw the revival of Sonoma County’s oldest high school gridiron rivalry: The Panthers of Santa Rosa High School hosting the Trojans of Petaluma High.

Their first game was in 1892. This year’s showdown comes as both teams were looking to bounce back from opening week losses.

To the north, Windsor had a sizzling matchup to open its season, hosting powerhouse Escalon, the reigning CIF Division 4-AA state champ.

The loaded Windsor squad, last year’s runners up in the North Coast Section Division 3, were looking show they belong in talk of title contenders this year.

