West County-Cardinal Newman football game postponed due to COVID protocols

This week’s Cardinal Newman-West County football game has been rescheduled to Saturday afternoon due to COVID-19 protocols.

West County Athletic Director Joe Ellwood confirmed on Tuesday that one player within the school’s football program tested positive but that those who were in close contact have all tested negative. Still, out of an abundance of caution, those players will quarantine for the next five days as per county health recommendations.

The game will now be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday. It’s the regular-season finale for both West County (4-5, 1-3 North Bay League-Oak) and Cardinal Newman (5-3, 2-1).

