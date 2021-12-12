West County girls win Maria Carrillo basketball tournament

West County is starting to make a pretty compelling case for best girls basketball team in the county.

After winning the Dragon Classic at Sonoma Valley last weekend, West County added to its early-season trophy collection by winning the Lady Pumas Invitational at Maria Carrillo, beating the host Pumas 59-37 in the championship game Saturday night.

The win pushes West County to 9-1, it’s only loss 57-48 to Marin Catholic a few weeks ago. They’ve won seven straight games since.

“They work so darn so hard, and it shows on the court, even in games where we’re not shooting the ball well, like tonight,” said West County head coach Earl Pasamonte. “Maria Carrillo did a lot of good things to frustrate us, but the girls still work hard, they play through it. They’re super smart, they make a lot of in-game adjustments. They’re a really mature team.”

The Pumas (4-2) kept it close but couldn’t get within single digits after the first quarter. West County led 16-6 after one and extend its lead in the fourth to win going away.

Maya Salas, who was named tournament MVP, finished with eight points, eight rebounds and four assists. Ellie Roan and Maycee Hunter, both all-tournament selections, finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 points, six rebounds, respectively.

For Maria Carrillo, Kate O’Malley scored 11 points while Leyna Gorauskas added seven points and eight rebounds. Leyna and sister Katrina, who had four points and six rebounds, were both named to the all-tournament team.

Passamonte said West County has big goals this season, including winning the North Bay League-Oak division and making it to the state playoffs. They took a big step toward that goal over the weekend, routing St. Patrick-St. Vincent, another Division 3 team, 62-43 in the semifinals.

“We’ll see,” he said. “We have a lot of challenges ahead of us but so far, they’ve stepped up to every challenge that I’ve asked them to hurdle. Just super proud of them.”