What the 49ers are saying after beating the Rams

The 49ers shut down the Rams Monday night in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game, getting revenge to the tune of a 24-9 win.

Deebo Samuel and Talanoa Hufanga provided the two spark plays, as Samuel scored on a 57-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter and Hufanga jumped a fourth-quarter screen intended for Cooper Kupp to stretch an eight-point lead to 15.

San Francisco got after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, recording seven sacks in the win.

The Niners are now 2-2, as are the Rams and the rest of the NFC West.

Here’s what the 49ers had to say after the win:

Kyle Shanahan

On performance:

I was real happy overall for our whole team. It was a cool way to win. We knew it would be a battle. To keep them out of the end zone was great. I thought we had a chance to run away with it, especially with George’s touchdown (that was overturned). Huf’s pick-six got us right back at it.

On the game:

Coming off how we were last week, we needed to play good and I thought we did. Not perfect at all but definitely played better.

On whether he got a feel this week that Deebo would make a big play:

I always feel that from Deebo, regardless of the practice. He had a good week, but he tends to do that, especially against them.

On the touchdown play

It was impressive, when the ball left the hand on the third down at first it looked like a pick. That corner was teeing off on it … For Deebo to come down with that throw, and then he did the rest.

On DC DeMeco Ryans

I thought DeMeco did a hell of a job mixing it up. Can’t stick with one thing against a team like that, against a quarterback like that.

On Garoppolo:

We didn’t convert a third down last week. Jimmy came out on the first drive and converted like three, made big throws and allowed us to keep going. He did a hell of a job on that early in the game and got us some points.

On Hufanga’s touchdown and what’s impressed him:

Not hesitating. It’s a play they run a lot, that we play a lot. that’s a really scary one just to tee off on — you better be right. … Anyone that’s seen him play, he doesn’t hesitate.

On Hufanga’s smart, quick-reacting style:

If you ask people back at SC, that was his style, was similar. He plays the game very well and the more guys you have like that, the better.

On Stafford:

He makes so many big plays, and most people like that, you are going to give other teams some chances. We used to say that about Brees. I see that with better guys, and it’s why you have a chance to make (defensive) plays.

On running vs. Rams:

They got some guys that are tough to block, and those safeties tend to play a little bit different against us, coming up in there … They’re a tough team to run the ball against, but we had some big ones today, which I think was the different.

On the protester:

I saw Bobby Wagner take somebody out. I thought it was kind of cool to see.

On pulling Burford for Brunskill:

Brunskill just got back for the first time in about a month. He’s done a real good job versus these guys. Spencer’s done a hell of a job here too in this month.

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, right, returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

On reading the pick-six:

We were in man coverage, I was locked up with the tight end, they’ve been running screens all night. I saw a different release.

On thoughts during the play:

Turned my head, and the dropped ball in my face and not going to lie. Thought Stafford was going to catch me, not going to lie.

On what was going through his mind:

I should have been more patient and secured the catch. Had those plays in college where I made the tackle on the play.

On his mentality:

Being around Troy (Polamalu) has been a blessing because he sees it from a different perspective. When you do your job on a play, great things happen.

On moving quickly:

If you trigger and have no hesitation, you can really make those plays.

On the Rams:

We knew this was going to be an ice bag game. I never heard that term until I got here, actually. Every time we play those guys, it’s a physical matchup.

On working with Tashaun Gipson:

We’re contagious and we just feed off each other.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrates with linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Fred Warner

On the pick-six:

It was kind of that time of the game where one was bound to happen at one point. And of course it was Huf … Big-time play in a big-time moment.