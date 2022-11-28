What the 49ers are saying after beating the Saints for their fourth straight win

The 49ers’ defense was dominant again in a 13-0 win Sunday over the Saints at Levi’s Stadium, running San Francisco’s win streak — and its second-half shutout streak — to four games.

The Niners were in control for the entire game: They scored first with a Robbie Gould field goal midway through the first quarter after Fred Warner forced a fumble that Samson Ebukam recovered on the Saints’ first drive.

Just before halftime, the 49ers extended their lead as Jauan Jennings made a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone on a tipped play. He had two third-down conversions and 42 receiving yards on the scoring drive.

Then Gould kicked another field goal to open the second half, and that was it for the scoring.

The 49ers’ defense bent but did not break, as the Saints got into scoring position on all three second-half drives, but missed a field goal, fumbled near the goal line and turned the ball over on downs in a goal-to-go situation.

One reason for concern, though, is a knee injury that knocked Elijah Mitchell out of the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame that it was a left MCL injury believed to be less severe than the one to his right knee that kept him out two weeks earlier this season. Fellow running back Christian McCaffrey also dealt with some “knee irritation”, according to Shanahan, but remained in the game.

Kyle Shanahan

On Spencer Burford’s ankle sprain that knocked him out of the game:

They said it’s a lateral one, which is much better than a high one. But it was too bad to go back in.

On the defense:

They were unbelievable today. I thought they had a chance to do well but they even surpassed that. Dalton made a couple big throws, two of those posts, the one that they got, getting inside I believe the 5 twice and our D coming up with no points on that, them having to go for it. They were great, getting the two turnovers. Big-time day by them.

On the offense:

It was a grind, man. I give a lot of credit to their defense. We had an idea coming in that it could be like that but I also think we didn’t play our best, either. When you go against a defense like that, we thought it’d be tough but we believe we should have scored on those red-zone attempts that we had.

A couple missed opportunities, a couple mistakes, couple too many penalties, it seemed like. But once you saw in the fourth quarter, once they came away with no points and some of the injuries our guys had. It was great that our guys just kept coming back out, grinded out and we were able to finish with the ball in our hands.

On Jennings’ key plays:

Jauan’s clutch for us and kept us out on the field a couple times and got us those points.

On Bosa’s fourth-down sack:

Usually it’s a matter of time. That was a great time to do it. I thought he was getting close. He’s always having to battle that every play, with the chips and those guys doing whatever they can to block him but he was moving all day and that was a big-time play to get that sack when he did.

On Garoppolo getting banged up:

I know he’s sorer than usual, so we’ll check him up in here and see how he is tomorrow. He had a really gutty performance. I know he got hit a bunch in this game. I didn’t see the hit on (his knee), looking down the field. But when I looked back, he was on the ground. You could tell it was pretty physical just by his reaction.

I thought there was a couple more on him in the game that I heard. But no, Jimmy had a real tough game.

On expecting a tough game against the Saints’ defense:

They’ve always been like that, too, just going against Dennis’ teams and Dennis’ defenses.

On the short passing game:

They were coming out pretty stout against the run and we thought we had to soften them up a little bit. They played a lot of zone, so we had a number of checkdowns with that, got a couple big plays.

On coming back on a short week:

We had to take it a little easier on the guys this week with the full speed reps, so we didn’t do anything full-speed til Friday, but our Friday practice was the fastest, most aggressive practice I’ve seen on us this year.

On Jordan Mason’s performance late, given that Mitchell is expected to miss some time:

I think you guys saw how hard-nosed he is and how he ran it and was able to keep us out there on the field and not give it back and put the D out there again.

Fred Warner

On the short week and prep:

Kyle did a great job all week, kind of handling how he went about practicing and getting us recovered, doing some walkthrough practices. We’re fully capable of doing that and still being intentional, still going out there, getting great work in. We’ve got a lot of professionals and leadership on this team to be able to go out there and not lollygag.