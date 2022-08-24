What to watch at each 49ers position in preseason finale at Texans

Finishing the preseason undefeated could mean only one thing for the 49ers: a 23-0 march to the Lombardi Trophy.

The true goal, of course, is to escape without serious injuries. Signs of competence and confidence also would be welcomed when the 49ers close the preseason Thursday at the Houston Texans (5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video, KTVU Ch. 2).

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Winning the first two preseason games did reinforce the belief that the 49ers’ roster is steeped in homegrown talent, and not just with this year’s booming rookie class.

“We have a lot of talent, whether first-year, second-year, third- and even fourth-year guys,” left tackle Trent Williams said. “They did an incredible job building this roster from top to bottom.”

“There are surprises, but the roster plays itself out. Players step up, step in, and certain guys go away,” general manager John Lynch said on KNBR 680-AM. “We do believe it’s going to be a really, really strong roster.”

Rather than overstate the importance of a preseason finale, here is what to look for at each position:

Quarterback

Keeping Trey Lance healthy through the starters’ first-half cameo is the key, definitely more important than any perceived backup-quarterback competition between Nate Sudfeld and rookie Brock Purdy.

Running back

A preseason finale shouldn’t determine Trey Sermon‘s roster fate, and while the 2021 third-round pick hasn’t impressed, he hasn’t been so offensive to dismiss after one year. A bigger dilemma is whether to further test undrafted rookie Jordan Mason or limit his exposure to sneak him onto the practice squad if waived.

Wide receiver

Malik Turner is emerging as a special-teams staple with enthusiastic leadership for the receiving corps, so keep an eye on him (No. 17). Keep the other eye on rookie Danny Gray, who’ll make the roster but not necessarily be a game-day lock.

Tight end

Cutting Tanner Hudson on Tuesday narrowed down the No. 3 role to either sure-handed Ross Dwelley or eighth-year journeyman Tyler Kroft. George Kittle and Charlie Woerner might be best served sitting out a third preseason game.

Offensive line

All aboard the Jason Poe train? This undrafted rookie guard from Mercer University is surfacing as the best challenger to projected starters Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford. Jaylon Moore should make his preseason debut at left tackle (if Trent Williams sits or once he exits). Colton McKivitz will anchor the right side for perhaps into the regular season if Mike McGlinchey’s knee issue lingers.

Defensive line

How long do the 49ers dare drive this pristine machine out of the garage? Ten linemen easily could make the roster, and starting-caliber players eventually will walk or perhaps get traded. Charles Omenihu’s work as an edge and interior rusher could boost his value. On the interior, Hassan Ridgeway has the size to fill in for Javon Kinlaw, but Kevin Givens is a sound substitute, too. On Jordan Willis’ side are his special-teams efforts (see: Green Bay playoffs) and Nick Bosa’s support.

Linebacker

Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair have been downright feisty the past month and don’t need this game to further fuel them. Instead, undrafted rookie Marcelino McCrary-Ball gets another golden opportunity to shine, whether or not that will be enough to challenge veterans Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Cornerback

Deommodore Lenoir may have made the most strides of any cornerback the past month, and he’s done so with an aggressive nature both on the outside and at nickel back. His 2021 draft classmate, Ambry Thomas, is dealing with a knee issue, and that allows for key reps this game for roster hopefuls such as Ka’Dar Hollman, Ken Crawley, Qwuantrezz Knight and Tariq Castro-Fields.

Safety

George Odum seems poised to fill in for Jimmie Ward next to Talanoa Hufanga, so Tarvarius Moore and undrafted rookie Tayler Hawkins perhaps need a big showing to last.