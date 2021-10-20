What’s ahead: American Canyon challenges Casa Grande

What Egg Bowl? That is the question Petaluma and Casa Grande coaches do not want their players even thinking about as they prepare for equally must win games this week.

The annual pride match between the two teams is just a week away and could have Vine Valley Athletic League championship implications, but those title aspirations go away if either team falters in home games Friday night. Casa Grande celebrates homecoming with a match against a good American Canyon team while Petaluma hosts a win-hungry Napa team.

St. Vincent takes a bye this week, giving it an extra week to prepare for a two-game sprint that could take it to a share of the North Bay League Redwood title.

PETALUMA

Napa’s puzzling Grizzlies provide the roadblock between Petaluma and the game no one mentions. Napa hasn’t won in seven tries this season and Petaluma coach Rick Krist isn’t sure of the reason. “They kind of hit a wall and I’m not sure why that is,” Krist said.

“They can move the football,” the Petaluma coach pointed out. Last week against Casa Grande, the Grizzlies scored 34 points. Of course many of those came after the Gauchos had scored the majority of their 70 points. Napa also put 33 points on the scoreboard against American Canyon, but the Wolves scored 55.

Napa sophomore quarterback Yovanni Palma completed 13 of 26 passes against Casa for 291 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target was University of New Mexico commit Cristoph Horton who caught nine passes against the Gauchos for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

The game is important for the Trojans who, at 6-1, are in the midst of an outstanding season. They are 2-1 in the VVAL with a chance to move into a tie for the top with a win over rival Casa Grande in the game no one mentions next week.

“The game next week won’t mean so much if we don’t take care of business this week,” Krist said.

Krist wasn’t completely pleased with Petaluma’s 37-13 homecoming win over Sonoma Valley last week. “We’re still making young-team mistakes,” he said. “We can’t be sloppy.”

Of particular concern for the Trojans was 95 yards in penalties against Sonoma.

Still, the Trojans were able to gain 406 yards against the Dragons with seven different ball carriers rushing for 283 yards, while quarterback Henry Ellis completed 9 of 14 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

CASA GRANDE

There is little chance of Casa Grande’s Gauchos overlooking an American Canyon team that has title-share hopes of its own. The Wolves are 4-3 after playing a tough pre-league season and are 2-1 in league play, matching Petaluma and Vintage one game behind the league-unbeaten Gauchos.

In fact, Casa Grande coach John Antonio said, “I haven’t even thought about the Egg Bowl. Come Saturday morning I’ll start worrying about Petaluma.”

The good news for Casa is that it holds it fate in its own hands. The problem is that its next two games are against American Canyon and Petaluma, and a slip against either would mean the Gauchos have to share the championship.

American Canyon tries to spoil Casa Grande’s homecoming coming off its league loss, a 34-12 defeat at the hands of Vintage, a team Casa Grande defeated 46-44 earlier in the season.

After losing their first two games to Rodriguez and Burlingame, the Wolves went on a scoring spree scoring 33 points against Berkeley, 27 against Livermore, 43 against Sonoma Valley and 55 against Napa in wins before running into Vintage last week.

American Canyon’s balanced offense could be a test for the Casa Grande defense. The Wolves feature one of the VVAL’s best running backs in senior Kapono Liu, and junior quarterback Kaleb is a strong passer who is also a threat with his running speed.

“It is going to be a good one,” predicted Antonio. “This may be our toughest game of the season. The pressure is on us. When we played Vintage the pressure was on them.”

Casa Grande will continue to play missing some key players, particularly at linebacker, but quick leads in their last two games have allowed Antonio to get more players playing time and rest for the Gaucho starters.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent’s Mustangs are also looking for a possible league championship tie after losing its first North Bay League Redwood, and its first game, of the season last week at Montgomery 30-21.

St. Vincent has this week off before making a dash for the regular-season finish line against Healdsburg and Santa Rosa. The Santa Rosa game, an afternoon affair at Yarbrough Field, is all important. The Panthers are undefeated in league. If St. Vincent wins and both it and Montgomery win out, it would create a three-way tie for first.

Montgomery jumped out to a 17-0 early lead before the Mustangs battled back to take a lead before finally losing last week’s exciting contest.

“We turned the ball over and had some crucial penalties,” noted St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. “But I was proud of our team. We overcame adversity against a good team. I was really happy with the way we fought back.”

In addition to battling for a championship in their first season in the North Bay League, the Mustangs, now 6-1, for the season, can look forward to the North Coast Section playoffs. They are currently the top-ranked team in Division VII. “We still have a bright future ahead,” Herzog pointed out.

The St. Vincent’s comeback was fueled by Dante Antonini who caught two passes for 40 yards and a touchdown and moved to quarterback where he ran for 125 yards on 18 carries, taking some of the pressure off running back Kai Hall who was being dogged by multiple Montgomery defenders. On defense he was all over the field, making eight tackles, two for loss.