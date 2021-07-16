What’s on deck for baseball’s 2nd half?

SAN FRANCISCO — Across the globe, everybody is watching Shohei Ohtani in awe and intrigue.

Major League Baseball can only love the attention from around the world surrounding the Angels’ two-way star and the spotlight he’s brought to the sport.

Can Ohtani keep this up? An encore to a sensational first half? He leads the majors with 33 home runs and has shown no signs of slowing down or slumping — and should soon have a healthy Mike Trout back in the lineup with him.

Pitchers across the big leagues are doing their part so far, too.

There have already been seven no-hitters in the majors this season, matching the mark for most in one year during the modern era. The record of eight was set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Will Jacob deGrom, Walker Buehler and Gerrit Cole join the list soon? And will the uproar over sticky substances tamp down?

Manager Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks are eager for a fresh start, determined to forget that record 24-game road losing streak in which they went more than two months without a win out of Chase Field.

The rush to the playoffs — and the judgments — for fans all over began Thursday night when the second half opened with one game: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and the AL East-leading Red Sox visited Yankee Stadium to start an early stretch that could decide New York’s fate.

Here are some things to watch when play resumes:

Trade Story-lines

Trevor Story, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Gibson are sure to attract plenty of attention as the July 30 trade deadline — moved up a day this year — rapidly approaches.

Story becomes a free agent after this season and Colorado might try to get something for the star shortstop. Rockies teammate C.J. Cron also will draw interest.

At 41, all Cruz does is continue to hit home runs. He’s got 18 more this year and is batting .304. In a down year for the Twins, the big bopper at Target Field is sure to be a trade target.

Gibson, enjoying his best season ever on the mound, and slugger Joey Gallo could be on the move if Texas wants prospect packages for its All-Stars.

Arizona infielder Eduardo Escobar and Miami outfielder Starling Marte would be solid fits for plenty of contenders.

Oh, yes, Ohtani

No matter which coast or division, all eyes are on Ohtani, especially after he topped 500 feet in the Home Run Derby and threw 100 mph heat as the winning pitcher in the All-Star Game.

The two-way Japanese phenom is five homers ahead of All-Star Game MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. for the big league lead. He’s also got 70 RBIs, just three behind Guerrero for most in the majors.

Want more? He’s tied for AL lead with four triples. No one has led in league in homers and triples since Jim Rice in 1978 (before that, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays both did it in 1955). Plus, Ohtani tops the Angels with 12 stolen bases.

On the mound, he’s 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts. He’s struck out 87 in 67 innings, allowing just 46 hits.

“Obviously the difficult part is the preparation, you prepare differently as a pitcher and a hitter, and it’s different for me every day,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “Just getting used to the preparation, that’s the biggest challenge.”

Surprise, surprise

At 57-32, reinvigorated Buster Posey, resurgent Kevin Gausman and the surprising San Francisco Giants not only lead the talented NL West, they own the best record in baseball — with two more wins than the Red Sox and Houston Astros both at 55-36.

In a division the defending World Series champion Dodgers or San Diego Padres were expected to dominate, it’s second-year manager Gabe Kapler’s Giants with an unexpected place at the top.

“With our performance so far as a team we get asked a lot, ‘What’s the secret?’” said Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations. “There’s no one thing, it’s a lot of things that have gone well. Our veteran guys not just performing well but really setting the tone in the clubhouse and how they go about it on a day-in, day-out basis.”

The Giants swept Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals in four straight at San Francisco ahead of the break.

“We’ve been battling day in and day out,” Nats manager Dave Martinez said. “But they understand that when we come back, we’ve got to come back and start off strong.”

Aaron Judge and the Yankees weren’t supposed to be eight games out of first place and 4½ behind for a wild-card spot right now, but there they are. New York plays the Red Sox in eight of its first 10 games out of the break — a bad showing could turn the Yanks from buyers into sellers in a hurry.