When are the Tokyo Olympics? Time, schedule, channel, livestreams and more

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast and streamed in the U.S. on NBC Universal platforms, which will feature more than 7,000 hours of coverage.

In addition to NBC, the Games will be featured on CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo and USA.

Olympic shows and live events also will be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has started some of its Olympic channels and will carry livestreams of most sports, including popular gymnastics and track and field. All of Peacock shows and event coverage will be available free of charge except for men's basketball.

When are the Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be staged from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, Aug. 8.

If I want to watch live, what is the time difference between Japan and California?

Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of California. That means morning and midday Olympic events will take place during the afternoon and evening in California and evening Olympic events in Tokyo will take place overnight.

When can I watch my favorite sports?

The following broadcast and cable schedule is subject to change, with NBC Universal releasing the full Peacock event livestream schedule closing the Games:

Opening ceremonies

Date:July 23

Where to watch:NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Archery

Dates:July 23-31

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics

Artistic swimming

Dates:Aug 2-7

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Badminton

Dates:July 23-Aug. 2

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Baseball

Dates:July 27-Aug. 7

Where to watch:NBC Sports and NBC Olympics

Basketball

Dates:July 24-Aug. 8

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Basketball 3x3

Dates:July 23-28

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Beach volleyball

Dates:July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics

Boxing

Dates:July 23-Aug. 8

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel

Canoe/kayak

Dates:July 25-Aug. 6

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Cycling

Dates:July 23-Aug. 7

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympic

Diving

Dates:July 25-Aug. 7

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Equestrian

Dates:July 24-Aug. 7

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Fencing

Dates:July 23-Aug. 1

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics

Field hockey

Dates:July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Golf

Dates:July 28-Aug. 6

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Gymnastics

Dates:July 23-Aug. 3

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Handball

Dates:July 23-Aug. 8

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel

Judo

Dates:July 23-31

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Karate

Dates:Aug. 4-7

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Modern pentathlon

Dates:Aug. 5-7

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rhythmic gymnastics

Dates:Aug. 5-7

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rowing

Dates:Aug. 5-7

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rugby

Dates:July 25-31

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Sailing

Dates:July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Shooting

Dates:July 23-Aug. 3

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Skateboarding

Dates:July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Soccer

Dates:July 24-Aug. 7

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Softball

Dates:July 23-27

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Sport climbing

Dates:Aug. 3-6

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Surfing

Dates:July 24-31

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Swimming

Dates:July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Table tennis

Dates:July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Taekwondo

Dates:July 23-27

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Tennis

Dates:July 23-27

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Track and field

Dates:July 30-31

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics

Trampoline gymnastics

Dates:July 30-31

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics

Triathlon

Dates:July 25-27

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Volleyball

Dates:July 23-Aug. 8

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Water polo

Dates:July 24-Aug. 8

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics

Weightlifting

Dates:July 23-Aug. 4

Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Wrestling

Dates:July 31-Aug. 7

Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Closing ceremonies

Date:Aug. 8

Where to watch:NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

That's the TV schedule, but when will competition take place in Tokyo?

Here is the Tokyo Olympics schedule sorted by date based on the date it will be staged in Japan:

July 21:

Women's soccer, softball

July 22:

Men's soccer, softball

July 23:

Men's and women's archery, men's and women's rowing, opening ceremony

July 24:

Equestrian, judo (medal round), men's handball, men's and women's beach volleyball, men's gymnastics, men's volleyball, men's and women's 3x3 basketball, men's and women's archery (medal round), men's and women's badminton, men's and women's boxing, men's and women's fencing (medal round), men's and women's field hockey, men's and women's road cycling (medal round), men's and women's rowing, men's and women's shooting (medal round), men's and women's swimming, men's and women's table tennis, men's and women's taekwondo (medal round), men's and women's tennis, softball, women's soccer, women's water polo, women's weightlifting (medal round)