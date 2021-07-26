When are the Tokyo Olympics? Time, schedule, channel, livestreams and more
The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast and streamed in the U.S. on NBC Universal platforms, which will feature more than 7,000 hours of coverage.
In addition to NBC, the Games will be featured on CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo and USA.
Olympic shows and live events also will be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com.
NBC's streaming service Peacock has started some of its Olympic channels and will carry livestreams of most sports, including popular gymnastics and track and field. All of Peacock shows and event coverage will be available free of charge except for men's basketball.
When are the Olympics?
The Tokyo Olympics will be staged from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, Aug. 8.
If I want to watch live, what is the time difference between Japan and California?
Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of California. That means morning and midday Olympic events will take place during the afternoon and evening in California and evening Olympic events in Tokyo will take place overnight.
When can I watch my favorite sports?
The following broadcast and cable schedule is subject to change, with NBC Universal releasing the full Peacock event livestream schedule closing the Games:
Opening ceremonies
Date:July 23
Where to watch:NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Archery
Dates:July 23-31
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics
Artistic swimming
Dates:Aug 2-7
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Badminton
Dates:July 23-Aug. 2
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Baseball
Dates:July 27-Aug. 7
Where to watch:NBC Sports and NBC Olympics
Basketball
Dates:July 24-Aug. 8
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Basketball 3x3
Dates:July 23-28
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Beach volleyball
Dates:July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics
Boxing
Dates:July 23-Aug. 8
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel
Canoe/kayak
Dates:July 25-Aug. 6
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Cycling
Dates:July 23-Aug. 7
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympic
Diving
Dates:July 25-Aug. 7
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Equestrian
Dates:July 24-Aug. 7
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Fencing
Dates:July 23-Aug. 1
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics
Field hockey
Dates:July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Golf
Dates:July 28-Aug. 6
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Gymnastics
Dates:July 23-Aug. 3
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Handball
Dates:July 23-Aug. 8
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel
Judo
Dates:July 23-31
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Karate
Dates:Aug. 4-7
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Modern pentathlon
Dates:Aug. 5-7
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Rhythmic gymnastics
Dates:Aug. 5-7
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Rowing
Dates:Aug. 5-7
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Rugby
Dates:July 25-31
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Sailing
Dates:July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Shooting
Dates:July 23-Aug. 3
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Skateboarding
Dates:July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Soccer
Dates:July 24-Aug. 7
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Softball
Dates:July 23-27
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Sport climbing
Dates:Aug. 3-6
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Surfing
Dates:July 24-31
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Swimming
Dates:July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Table tennis
Dates:July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Taekwondo
Dates:July 23-27
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Tennis
Dates:July 23-27
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Track and field
Dates:July 30-31
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics
Trampoline gymnastics
Dates:July 30-31
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics
Triathlon
Dates:July 25-27
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Volleyball
Dates:July 23-Aug. 8
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Water polo
Dates:July 24-Aug. 8
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Olympics
Weightlifting
Dates:July 23-Aug. 4
Where to watch:NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Wrestling
Dates:July 31-Aug. 7
Where to watch:CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Closing ceremonies
Date:Aug. 8
Where to watch:NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
That's the TV schedule, but when will competition take place in Tokyo?
Here is the Tokyo Olympics schedule sorted by date based on the date it will be staged in Japan:
July 21:
Women's soccer, softball
July 22:
Men's soccer, softball
July 23:
Men's and women's archery, men's and women's rowing, opening ceremony
July 24:
Equestrian, judo (medal round), men's handball, men's and women's beach volleyball, men's gymnastics, men's volleyball, men's and women's 3x3 basketball, men's and women's archery (medal round), men's and women's badminton, men's and women's boxing, men's and women's fencing (medal round), men's and women's field hockey, men's and women's road cycling (medal round), men's and women's rowing, men's and women's shooting (medal round), men's and women's swimming, men's and women's table tennis, men's and women's taekwondo (medal round), men's and women's tennis, softball, women's soccer, women's water polo, women's weightlifting (medal round)
