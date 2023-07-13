Where will Santa Rosa Junior College athletes be competing next school year?
Santa Rosa Junior College has long been a launching pad for students in their athletic careers — and this year was no different.
With the 2022-23 school year now behind us, nearly 40 standout student-athletes from nine teams at SRJC have landed on their next destinations.
Many others will be moving on as academic transfers, but the list below is of all the outgoing SRJC athletes who will be continuing their athletic careers at new schools.
Football led the way this year with 12 players moving on to bigger programs. Several others could join them but remain undecided.
The outlier on this list is baseball standout Austin Ehrlicher, who was selected by Boston Red Sox in the 18th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft. The Maria Carrillo grad officially signed with the team last month.
Baseball
Austin Ehrlicher, Boston Red Sox
Connor Charpiot, Long Beach State
Bryce Cannon, Southeast Missouri University
Daniel Smith, San Francisco State
Evan Johnson, Westmont
Alex Dehzad, Rogers State
Robert Gabbart, Vanguard University
Ty Blakely, San Francisco State or Briar Cliff University
Women’s basketball
Ashleigh Barr, Chico State
Ciarah Michalik, Monterey Bay
Sheriene Arikat, Sonoma State
Football
Jeremy Baker, Arkansas Pine Bluff
Jack Brutus, Sheppard University
Carson Budke, Roosevelt University
Yonaton Isack, Ferris State
Dimitri Johnson, New Mexico State
Josh Kauvesi, Robert Morris University
Gyasi Mattison, West Virginia State
Rasheed Rankin, Adams State University
Shane Reilly, Midland University
Solento Smith, Ferris State
Dillon Tingle, Clarion University
Josh Lemley, Chico State
Men’s soccer
Emanuel Padilla, Chico State
George Binda, Cal Poly Humboldt
Gabe Tucker, Central Connecticut State
Matt Nielson, Loris College
Women’s soccer
Grace Messenger, San Francisco State
Softball
Hailey Butcher, Dominican University
Maya Weigel-Murphy, Scripps College
Swimming and diving
Justin Moura, CSU Northridge
Track and field, cross country
Soujit Ing, UC Santa Cruz
Jake Sievers, San Jose State
Lianah Ouye, University of Hawaii
Orion Dowdall, Roberts Wesleyan
Luca Salmon, UC Santa Barbra
Volleyball
Jacqueline Ocegera, Sonoma State
Alondra Martinez, CSU San Bernardino
Did we miss someone? Let us know at sports@pressdemocrat.com.
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: