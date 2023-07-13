Santa Rosa Junior College has long been a launching pad for students in their athletic careers — and this year was no different.

With the 2022-23 school year now behind us, nearly 40 standout student-athletes from nine teams at SRJC have landed on their next destinations.

Many others will be moving on as academic transfers, but the list below is of all the outgoing SRJC athletes who will be continuing their athletic careers at new schools.

Football led the way this year with 12 players moving on to bigger programs. Several others could join them but remain undecided.

The outlier on this list is baseball standout Austin Ehrlicher, who was selected by Boston Red Sox in the 18th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft. The Maria Carrillo grad officially signed with the team last month.

Baseball

Austin Ehrlicher, Boston Red Sox

Connor Charpiot, Long Beach State

Bryce Cannon, Southeast Missouri University

Daniel Smith, San Francisco State

Evan Johnson, Westmont

Alex Dehzad, Rogers State

Robert Gabbart, Vanguard University

Ty Blakely, San Francisco State or Briar Cliff University

Women’s basketball

Ashleigh Barr, Chico State

Ciarah Michalik, Monterey Bay

Sheriene Arikat, Sonoma State

Football

Jeremy Baker, Arkansas Pine Bluff

Jack Brutus, Sheppard University

Carson Budke, Roosevelt University

Yonaton Isack, Ferris State

Dimitri Johnson, New Mexico State

Josh Kauvesi, Robert Morris University

Gyasi Mattison, West Virginia State

Rasheed Rankin, Adams State University

Shane Reilly, Midland University

Solento Smith, Ferris State

Dillon Tingle, Clarion University

Josh Lemley, Chico State

Men’s soccer

Emanuel Padilla, Chico State

George Binda, Cal Poly Humboldt

Gabe Tucker, Central Connecticut State

Matt Nielson, Loris College

Women’s soccer

Grace Messenger, San Francisco State

Softball

Hailey Butcher, Dominican University

Maya Weigel-Murphy, Scripps College

Swimming and diving

Justin Moura, CSU Northridge

Track and field, cross country

Soujit Ing, UC Santa Cruz

Jake Sievers, San Jose State

Lianah Ouye, University of Hawaii

Orion Dowdall, Roberts Wesleyan

Luca Salmon, UC Santa Barbra

Volleyball

Jacqueline Ocegera, Sonoma State

Alondra Martinez, CSU San Bernardino

