Which NCAA teams will hear their names called on Selection Sunday?

March may be 12 days old already, but its namesake madness doesn’t start until Sunday.

The brackets for this year’s men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments will be announced Sunday at 3 p.m. Pacific for the men on CBS and 5 p.m. for the women on ESPN.

The games start for the men Thursday and conclude with the Final Four in Houston on April 1 and the championship game April 3. The women’s tournament begins Friday and leads up to the Final Four in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game April 2.

Here are several things to expect as both brackets are unveiled.

Men

The Big 12 should dominate the top of the seeding.

The reigning national champion, Kansas, is in the mix to be the top overall seed despite losing three starters from last year’s title team. Coach Bill Self missed the Big 12 tournament with an illness, but an assistant coach, Norm Roberts, led the third-ranked Jayhawks to Saturday’s conference championship game, which was set for Saturday against Texas.

If they’re installed as the top seed in the Midwest, the Jayhawks would play the regional in nearby Kansas City, Missouri.

No. 7 Texas, No. 10 Baylor, No. 12 Kansas State, No. 22 Texas Christian and Iowa State of the Big 12 are also projected to be among the top seeds.

Houston (30-2), the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll and a surefire No. 1 seed, currently plays in the American Athletic Conference but is among four schools joining the Big 12 next year.

Big 12 schools Kansas and Baylor won the past two national championships, and Texas Tech lost in overtime to Virginia in the 2019 championship game.

“I can’t imagine there’s a conference in the country that has better coaching than what there is in the Big 12,” West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, said in an interview earlier this season.

With as many as eight Big 12 teams projected to make the field this year, they may end up cannibalizing one another as the tournament progresses.

The Pac-12 has a couple of legitimate contenders.

The Pac-12 hasn’t had a national champion since Arizona in 1997, when Bill Clinton was in the White House and Michael Jordan was in the midst of his second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls.

Since then, the Atlantic Coast Conference has won eight titles, the Big East seven, the Southeastern Conference four, the Big 12 three and the Big Ten one.

But in No. 2 UCLA and No. 8 Arizona, the Pac-12 has two legitimate contenders this year.

UCLA is projected to be the No. 1 seed in the West, where it would start in Sacramento and potentially play the regional in Las Vegas. The Bruins did lose junior guard Jaylen Clark to an Achilles injury and freshman center Adem Bona went down in the Pac-12 semifinals against Oregon with a shoulder injury.

Under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd, a former Gonzaga assistant, Arizona could be as high as a No. 2 seed. The Wildcats are led by 6-foot-11 junior forward Azuolas Tubelis, who combines overwhelming size with elite skill and energy.

Purdue is the Big Ten’s best chance for a title.

The Big Ten hasn’t won a national championship since Michigan State cut down the nets in 2000. The conference put nine teams into the 68-team NCAA Tournament field last season, and only two — Purdue and Michigan — reached the round of 16, where they both lost.

The Big Ten has just two ranked teams in No. 5 Purdue and No. 19 Indiana, but it is projected to put as many as nine of its 14 teams into the field.

Purdue, with its 7-foot-4 center, Zach Edey, a national player of the year candidate, may be the league’s best hope to be the last team standing in April.

Familiar faces may be missing.

North Carolina held a 15-point lead on Kansas at halftime of last year’s title game and then returned four starters this season and was installed as the preseason No. 1 team.

Yet the Tar Heels underperformed all season and, after losing to Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday, are not expected to make the field of 68. They would be the first preseason No. 1 since North Carolina State in 1975 to miss the tournament.

Villanova, which reached the Final Four a year ago, is also expected to be left out of the field for the first time since 2012, despite a late-season run under first-year coach Kyle Neptune, who replaced retired Jay Wright.

Shaheen Holloway also is unlikely to be seen on the sideline a year after his Saint Peter’s team became the tournament’s darling, upsetting Kentucky and Purdue en route to the round of 8. The team he currently coaches, Seton Hall, could be headed instead to the National Invitation Tournament, which releases its bracket late Sunday night.