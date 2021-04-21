Who are the 49ers picking? The team has left clues, but a surprise could be coming

SANTA CLARA — There have been three different betting favorites regarding the quarterback the 49ers will pick at No. 3 after they made the trade with the Miami Dolphins.

North Dakota State’s Trey Lance was the early favorite after the trade March 26, then it became Alabama’s Mac Jones amid a slew of national reporters connecting the dots to coach Kyle Shanahan. And after his recent pro day on Wednesday, Ohio State’s Justin Fields became the oddsmakers’ top choice.

The movement speaks to the reality less than two weeks ahead of the first round of the NFL draft April 29. The circle of people who know which signal-caller Kyle Shanahan prefers is small, and there’s a belief Kyle’s father, Mike, a two-time Super Bowl winning coach with the Denver Broncos and former 49ers offensive coordinator, is involved in the evaluation process.

Anyone outside that circle can’t speak with certainty regarding the pick. Kyle Shanahan is keeping his decision close to the vest as he travels around the country watching these quarterbacks during their respective pro days. And Shanahan likely has already made his choice while his pro day tour is about getting as much information as possible. It would be a surprise if Shanahan, who rarely goes to pro days and prefers judging game film, changed his opinions after watching the prospects in the flesh (which would be a good reason not to be swayed by ever-changing betting odds).

“I normally don’t like to go to them a bunch unless I have to for some reason, but I also have been kind of grown up in the idea that you don’t like to go everywhere and show people things,” Shanahan said after making the trade, indicating he has less to hide picking at No. 3 than he would at 12, where he traded up from.

The latest showcase came Monday, when Lance held his second throwing session in front of teams in Fargo, North Dakota. It was the first time Shanahan and general manager John Lynch watch Lance throw in person. At Lance’s previous pro day, March 12, two weeks before the 49ers made the trade with the Dolphins, San Francisco sent college scouting director Ethan Waugh and a regional scout to watch him throw.

Lance will probably soon be favorite

Don’t be surprised if the betting odds swing again after visuals surface of Shanahan being jovial with Lance.

The draft’s speculation season has put Shanahan and the 49ers front and center, while their decision with the third pick will have ripples throughout the entire NFL. Many expect Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Zach Wilson (BYU) to be the first two quarterbacks off the board, putting San Francisco on the clock to dictate decisions from teams picking behind them.

The Atlanta Falcons picking at No. 4 are becoming a team of interest. ESPN reported earlier this month the Falcons are open to trading back, potentially to a team wanting a quarterback. Atlanta has Matt Ryan under contract through 2023 after his recent restructure that kept the team under the reduced salary cap for 2021. The deal also guaranteed him more money over the next two years, making it appear less likely they choose a new franchise quarterback this spring.

The Falcons could either take a premier pass-catcher, like Florida’s star tight end Kyle Pitts, or move back for a team in the market for Fields, Lance or Jones. The Patriots (picking at No. 15), Broncos (No. 9) and Washington (No. 19) could be poised to grab their next quarterback via a trade with Atlanta. Those decisions could depend on which player Shanahan chooses third.

There’s perhaps one more under-the-radar scenario that can’t be ruled out.

Yes, the Jets are heavily favored to pick Wilson by people both in and out of the league. But as BYU alum Steve Young said during a radio appearance March 31 on KNBR, Wilson’s family, from Draper, Utah, is being recruited by the Jets. If New York has any hesitancy about Wilson’s fit playing in the largest media market in the country, they could pivot and go another direction, leaving Wilson available to the 49ers at No. 3, or allow San Francisco to trade up one spot if they value Wilson enough to deal away more draft capital.

“There’s no question in my mind if they could figure out how to get Zach, that’s their No. 1 first choice. I just don’t know how they get it done,” Young said. “The Jets have committed to Zach and recruited the family. I don’t know how that gets run down, but look, a lot can happen. I think Zach would love it, the family would love it, nothing would make anyone happier for the 49ers. That’s their unstated first choice.”