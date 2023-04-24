One of the biggest subplots going into Game 4 of this battle for Northern California supremacy was the return of Warriors forward Draymond Green following a one-game suspension for stomping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

By the time the game began, the big story was coach Steve Kerr’s decision to bring Green off the bench for the first time in a postseason game after 132 consecutive starts in the playoffs.

Kerr discussed that decision after the Warriors evened the best-of-seven series at 2-2 with a thrilling 126-125 victory over the Kings at Chase Center in San Francisco. Kerr said the Warriors dealt with shooting and spacing issues that led to turnovers in the first two games of the series. Kerr was already contemplating a change when Green approached him about a backup role after the Warriors beat the Kings 114-97 in Game 3 while Green served his suspension.

“He had not come off the bench in 10 years since before I was coaching, but he came to me immediately after Game 3,” Kerr said. “He drove back to the arena and was in my office, and he walked in and said, ‘What do you think about me coming off the bench?’

“Man, I had been thinking about it already because the way Sacramento was guarding us, and just getting another shooter on the floor. We always collaborate. The decisions we make are collaborative with our key players, so that was a collaboration, but Draymond offered it, and this is how we’ve approached a lot of playoff games.”

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry has come off the bench at times while the team managed his minutes following an injury. All-Star Andrew Wiggins came off the bench in Game 1 against the Kings after missing the last 25 games of the regular season due to personal reasons.

“We talk a lot around here about doing whatever it takes to win and everybody being flexible on what their role is and what they are asked to do from the top all the way to the bottom,” Curry said. “It’s well documented. Most of us have been in situations where that’s become a decision — last year in the decision with me, Wiggs coming back at the beginning of this year’s playoffs, Draymond from Game 2 to Game 4.”

Green received a big ovation when he checked into the game with 6:38 to play in the first quarter. He picked up where he left off after being ejected from Game 2 in Sacramento, picking up a technical foul in the first minute after De’Aaron Fox confronted him for clubbing Kings rookie Keegan Murray in the eye.

Green acknowledged that he was trying to send a message with the hard foul on Murray.

“I’m still here and don’t s--- change,” Green said. “Still here and ain’t no tech moving me off my square. You know, Fox felt the need to stand up for his guy. I respect it. I respect that 100%, but I’m still here and don’t nothing change me.”

Kerr chose to start Green in the second half so he could defend Fox, who scored 21 of his 38 points in the opening half.

“We wanted to change the coverage and the look,” Kerr said. “You can’t just keep doing the same thing if a guy is torching you like that. We decided to put Draymond on him, just change the look, and he still had a great second half. He’s a handful.”

Green finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one blocked shot in 31 minutes.

“It’s just being ready to play no matter what the situations calls for,” Curry said. “The versatility of our team, and the fact that we know each other so well that he doesn’t start the first half, starts the second half — you know, matchup change — and we kind of pick up right where we left off. So, it’s just a credit to him, obviously, accepting the role. It’s a credit to our 1 through 15 being able to keep the identity of how we play no matter who is starting or who is out there.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson also weighed in on the decision to bring Green off the bench.

“I thought it was a good strategy,” Thompson said. “Like I said before, with (Kevon Looney) and Dray playing very similar, it was probably smart to stagger their minutes a little bit, but they are also great together. And I love the ovation the crowd gave them. I love that Dub Nation had Draymond’s back through everything.”