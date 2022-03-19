Why Giants manager Gabe Kapler wants his pitchers to push the pace

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Time of game: Three hours, 25 minutes.

The Giants lost their spring training opener and were no-hit for seven innings, to boot. But that’s not what caught the gruff of manager Gabe Kapler.

“I thought we worked too slow. I don’t think we pounded the zone enough. We fell behind in a lot of counts. It’s just not the identity of our pitching staff,” Kapler said the morning after the 7-3 loss to the Cubs. “It was really slow — painfully slow.”

Pushing the pace has been an emphasis since Kapler took over. Alex Wood, whose starts routinely checked in under 3 hours last season, “embodies our pitching philosophy,” Kapler said.

Making the first start of Cactus League play, Logan Webb worked quickly, too, breezing through two innings.

But after Webb’s exit, 29-year-old right-hander Bryan Brickhouse started a stretch of slow, arduous work the rest of the night, issuing three walks and surrendering six of the Cubs’ seven runs. Pitchers mostly kept Cubs hitters in check for the remaining duration but continued to consistently fall behind in counts.

“That is also something the catchers have to be cognizant of,” Kapler said. “It’s not the way we wanted to start things. But it’s also the first game of spring training.”

The focus on pitching pace has nothing to do with the pitch clock that is set to be made permanent under the new collective bargaining agreement. Kapler believes it’s a competitive advantage.

He remembers his at-bats against wily left-hander Mark Buerhle, whose 16.7 seconds between pitches is the quickest pace of any pitcher in the Pitch F/X era (since 2007).

Buerhle was “a guy who made me feel very uncomfortable in the batter’s box,” said Kapler, who faced Buerhle more than any other pitcher in his career and managed only a .487 OPS. “Every time I was getting into my rhythm and getting the bat back up, the pitch was on me.”

It’s something Kapler wants to see from right-handed prospect Sean Hjelle, who is set to make his spring debut in relief Sunday against the Reds.

By more aggressively asserting his 6-foot-11 presence on the mound and trusting his stuff within the zone, the Giants hope Hjelle can find more success starting this season at Triple-A than the way he ended last season, with a 5.74 ERA in 10 starts with Sacramento after earning the promotion with a 3.15 ERA at Double-A Richmond.

“Just get on the mound, deliver the pitch, get the ball back, deliver the pitch,” Kapler said. “Hitters don’t like it; defenders like it. ... Defenders are going to be more prepared, more alert, not feel like they’re standing around for a long time. ... That’s an uncomfortable positions for hitters.”

Webb’s debut

Webb, the Giants’ anticipated opening day starter, went head-to-head with the Cubs’ newest ace, Marcus Stroman, and looked every bit the part. He struck out five in two innings of work, throwing 30 pitches.

Afterward, he managed to find an area to criticize.

“I didn’t do a very good job of keeping the runners close,” Webb said.

Kapler agreed and appreciated the self reflection. Webb, after all, was not the problem when it came to pace of play.

“We want to continue to challenge him at the margins and not just get satisfied,” Kapler said. “We’re always going to say Logan has more in the tank and I think last night was no exception. ... I don’t think his locations were perfect by any stretch. I liked the tempo. I liked his confidence. ... It was a good first outing.”