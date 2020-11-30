Will 49ers head to Arizona or Texas for December refuge after Santa Clara ban?

Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale might be where the 49ers hole up, or it might be a Texas stadium, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Team sources said the 49ers and NFL officials continued to work on relocation options a day after Santa Clara County announced a ban on games and practices for at least the next three weeks.

The 49ers awoke Sunday in Los Angeles for their 1:05 p.m. game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, where fans are not allowed, as was the case for the 49ers’ previous five home games at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers won 23-20.

Because of Santa Clara County’s stricter directives to combat a COVID-19 surge, the 49ers and all other pro, college and youth sports teams will be barred from contact practices or games, likely through the end of the year.

So, the 49ers must shelter in any place beyond their Santa Clara training fields, which they have used since 1988.

After Sunday’s game, coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s not sure where the 49ers will be playing, but he expressed extreme discontent about the county springing its ban on the team Saturday just before the flight to Los Angeles.

“You guys want to know the answers, so do our wives and everyone that knows us,” Shanahan said.

Arizona was viewed as a likely landing spot this past offseason as the 49ers and NFL made contingency plans amid shelter-in-place orders, of which Santa Clara County was among the first in the nation to enact.

A league source said the 49ers’ temporary home will be a stadium with existing NFL technology, such as for on-field communication and television capabilities.

Oakland’s Coliseum is not a viable option, the Athletic reported, citing a league source.

Henry Gardner, the Oakland Coliseum Authority’s interim executive director, said Sunday he is willing to talk to the 49ers. So far, team officials have not requested to play at the Coliseum, Gardner added.

“All I can say is if this were to come to pass, it would have to be in compliance with whatever the Alameda County public health officer” says, Gardner said. “If they can clear that bar, than then I would be happy to talk to the 49ers. It’s available, obviously.”

Also seemingly out of play is San Diego’s former Qualcomm/SDCCU Stadium, where demolition is underway with parking lots and some exterior already bulldozed.

It’s unknown whether the 49ers would also practice in Arizona (general manager John Lynch is tight with Arizona State coach Herm Edwards) or if they will seek a Northern California spot outside of Santa Clara County’s border, which runs from Palo Alto to Milpitas to Gilroy.

None of the 49ers’ remaining games conflict with the Cardinals, although next weekend would create a quick turnaround to clean State Farm Stadium; the Cardinals host the Rams on Sunday, and the 49ers are set to host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football the next day.

The NFL is in the throes of schedule and roster upheaval because of COVID-19 cases, so future games could become moot if the season is halted or reconfigured. NFL owners a couple weeks ago approved a contingency plan to create a 16-team playoff bracket if the pandemic cancels games or the schedule can’t accommodate more than a Week 18 window.

The 49ers’ remaining games: Dec. 7 vs. Buffalo, Dec. 13 vs. Washington, Dec. 20 at Dallas, Dec. 27 at Arizona and Jan. 3 against Seattle.