Windsor All-Star youth squad celebrating impressive run at Cal Ripken World Series

Windsor’s All-Star Cal Ripken youth baseball team made a thrilling run this summer to the organization’s World Series in Branson, Missouri, where it competed alongside 35 of the top teams in the world.

The Windsor squad of players age 12 and under went 5-2 and battled its way to the semifinal of the U.S. bracket at the 10-day tournament, which ended last week.

For a close-knit group of players who rose through the youth ranks together, the tournament run was more than five years in the making and the culmination of countless hours spent together on the fields of Windsor.

“This just speaks to the relationships of the boys,” coach James Leon said. “They just love playing together. … I’ve coached every sport you can think of at every different level, and each team is special in their own way. But this team is really special in the sense that they’re talented and not selfish.

“I think the parents just recognized early that these kids just have this really deep bond.”

In the modern era of youth baseball, when teams often splinter as their most talented players gain opportunities to play with prestigious travel teams, Windsor has been an exception to the rule.

“All of the parents, we obviously spend a lot of time together, and we’re constantly amazed by these kids,” said Devin Savano, who’s son, Sam, plays for Windsor. “Oftentimes when you have a group of kids like this, personalities will start to bubble up. Kids will not enjoy each other’s company; there’s friction at times. When these guys have birthday parties, though, they have baseball birthday parties. … They just have fun with it. They enjoy each other’s company.”

Of Windsor’s 12 players, nine have been playing together since 2019, when Leon and assistant coaches Robert Hollingsworth Sr. and Lee Cooper began coaching them at the 8-and-under All-Star level. That year, they won a tournament in Modesto that featured some of the top teams in the state. Windsor lost its opener but proceeded to go undefeated throughout the remainder of the tournament and capture the title.

“That was the first time that I thought, ‘Wow, these guys can do anything,’” Leon said. “Ever since that time, they’ve just had this really deep belief in each other.”

From that point on, Windsor’s players, parents, and coaches set their sights on eventually winning a state title.

They accomplished that feat in 2021 and then repeated in 2022 and this year. Along the way, a trip to the Cal Ripken World Series (an event separate from, but similar to, the Little League World Series) became less of a dream and more of a realistic possibility.

Of the 24 U.S. teams selected to the Cal Ripken World Series each year, most qualify by way of winning their regional tournament. But several at-large bids are extended to teams based on their past accomplishments at the state and regional level. Windsor’s trio of state titles ultimately earned it a spot in the field.

During pool play, Windsor was grouped in with teams from the Pacific Northwest (Black Hills, Washington), Middle Atlantic (Flood City, Pennsylvania), West Raleigh, North Carolina; Dover, New Hampshire; and Boonville, Missouri.

Windsor dropped its opening game to Middle Atlantic before uncorking five consecutive wins to reach the U.S. semifinal.

“We’ve been waiting for this kind of breakout tournament from them,” Hollingsworth said. “They put all the phases of the game together and went out there and showed what they’re capable of. … I think they really proved to everybody that they belong.”

Their run through the tournament included a combined perfect game in an 8-0 win over Boonville. Jack Krammer tossed five scoreless innings and struck out four batters, and Noah Leon closed out the game with a perfect inning of his own.

James Leon cited that win, as well as Windsor’s 6-4 victory over a highly touted Chicago squad, as standout memories from the trip.

“I think the truth is everyone expected us to lose that game,” Leon said. “So, to win — and do it the way we did, with everyone contributing, was just amazing.”

Windsor’s tournament run ultimately ended, though, with a hard-fought 3-0 loss to Ohio Valley, which went on to defeat Taiwan in the final to win the tournament.

For a team that was largely composed of 11-year-olds who were playing a year up, Windsor’s coaches and players consider their experience at the tournament an overwhelming success. Leon said he believes they are the only team at the tournament that did not hit a home run, which is a testament to their well-drilled fundamentals.

“We’re not the biggest. We’re not the strongest. Sometimes we’re the fastest,” Hollingsworth said. “But their heart allows them to compete with older, bigger, stronger kids and win ballgames.”

Throughout the tournament, Robert Hollingsworth Jr. led Windsor with a .550 batting average and scored a team-high 10 runs and four stolen bases. Jack Kramer hit .500, and Sam Savano hit .444 and led Windsor with seven RBIs.

Liam Walz (.385), Leesayo Sanchez (.364) and Kason Witherell (.312) also batted over .300.

On the mound, Walz posted a 2.27 ERA and struck out seven in 12⅓ innings. Hollingsworth Jr. had a 2.71 ERA and a team-high 12 strikeouts in 9⅔ innings.

Hollingsworth Jr. was named to the All-World Series team, and Kramer and Sanchez each earned “defensive MVP” honors for Windsor.