Windsor, Cardinal Newman golfers shine at North Coast Section tournament

Monday’s North Coast Section boys golf tournament at Valley of the Moon Golf Club in Santa Rosa had a little bit of everything that made the sport a tough endeavour — wind, rain, hail, a cold damp bite in the air, and less-than-ideal course conditions.

Despite all that, Windsor’s Will Hoff fought his way through the elements to turn in a score of 71, the only score below par (72) of the 140 participants at the NCS Division 2 championship/individual qualifier.

Congratulations to Nick Savano and our @CIFNCS Champion, Will Hoff 💛⛳️💛 @WHS_Updates pic.twitter.com/W3TihqmElw — Windsor High Athletics (@WHSCA_ATHLETICS) May 10, 2022

His superlative day earned him first place and the tournament’s gold medal as well as a spot at the Division 1 Championship on May 16 at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch.

Hoff, a junior, had five birdies, two bogeys, one double bogey, and 10 pars on the day.

“It was extremely cold, windy and rainy. I double bogeyed when it was hailing — it was unfortunate timing,” Hoff said. “I hit the ball pretty well today and putted pretty well.”

Jaguar teammate Nick Savano, a sophomore, also was one of 18 qualifiers to move on to the Division 1 Championship. Savano finished tied for 12th with six other golfers with a score of 76.

“Hoff has been playing good golf. He has really improved on his mental game — it is getting better and better,” Windsor coach Joe Stadum said. “The potential was there for Savano. I’m very happy for him.”

Besides the Windsor duo, there were 11 other Sonoma County golfers in Monday’s tournament who did not make the cut to advance to the Division 1 Championship and their season is over. Places after the qualifying 18 golfers were not listed but the scores of the 11 golfers from lowest to highest include: Tyler Sheppard (Cardinal Newman) 78, Ryan Bello (Cardinal Newman) 79, Tommy Bollinger (West County) 79, William Carlson (Cardinal Newman) 82, Jared Roy (Cardinal Newman) 83, Max Townsend (Santa Rosa) 84, JJ Scott (Windsor) 84, Kellen Collins (Cardinal Newman) 86, Logan Christian (Rancho Cotate) 92, Jack Selvage (Rancho Cotate) 97, and Hudson Stipp (St. Vincent) 100.

Hoff and Savano will be joined by six Maria Carrillo (North Bay League-Oak) and six Ukiah (NBL-Redwood) golfers at the Division I Championship because both teams won their respective NBL leagues, automatically qualifying them for the Division I playoff while bypassing the Division 2 qualifying event. The Puma and Wildcat golfers at next week’s championship will participate in both the team competition (best five scores of six golfers for team total) and individual tournament.

Individual top finishers — typically around a dozen — from the Division I Championship will move on to the CIF NorCal Regional Championship at the Berkeley Country Club on May 23.

“I like my chances,” Hoff said about making it to NorCal. “I am pretty excited. I want to make it all the way to state — that is the goal.”

Stadum said Hoff making it to NorCal is a real possibility,

“Will has a good chance,” Stadum said. “He is playing well and he’s not going to be intimidated.”

In March, Hoff won the prestigious and highly ranked American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) amateur tournament (not high school related) at Windsor Golf Club, defeating many of the golfers he will face in the Division 1 Championship.

“I play with all of these guys a lot. I know them pretty well,” Hoff said. “I practice a lot and have faith in my game.”

Other Sonoma County golfers that have a decent shot to advance to the NorCal tournament include Maria Carrillo’s top golfer Griffin Quan (NBL-Oak Player of the Year), the Pumas’ Alex LemMon and the NBL-Redwood’s top golfer, Kaden Thurston of Ukiah. Savano is more of a long shot to advance.

“On any given day, you never know,” Stadum said.

In the team tournament, Cardinal Newman — an at-large team — just missed winning an NCS Division 2 banner, coming in fourth (out of 10 teams) with a team score of 322 strokes.

Branson (Ross) won the team competition with a score of 311. Both Miramonte (Orinda) and Saint Mary’s (Stockton) scored 319 but Miramonte was awarded second and Saint Mary’s third based on tiebreaker criteria.

It was a tough day for the upstart Cardinals, who outperformed expectations in the regular season and finished a surprising second in the NBL-Oak, beating out third-place Windsor.

Bello (Cardinal Newman’s No. 1 golfer) and Collins (No. 2) both had subpar performances, sinking the Cardinals’ chances for a top-three finish. Collins’ score of 86 was the team’s highest, so it was thrown out and the other four scores were used.

“The boys were disappointed in themselves. We expected a couple of players to play better today,” Cardinal Newman coach Jake Carlson said. “Unfortunately, our off day was at a championship event. That’s golf.”

Sheppard was one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals, registering his best score of the year with his 78 to lead the team on Monday.

Even with Monday’s disappointment, Carlson said the future for his Cardinals is bright with the core of the team returning.

“I am looking forward to next year. I’m proud of our boys. We gave Maria Carrillo a run in the regular season. Next year we plan to compete and take out Maria Carrillo,” Carlson said. “This season was a sign of things to come for Cardinal Newman golf.”