Windsor clamps down to beat Montgomery for Rabinovitz baseball title

Windsor made a statement this week in making light work of three local teams en route to winning the A.L. Rabinovitz Memorial Baseball Tournament at Montgomery High School.

The Jaguars defeated Montgomery 11-2 on Wednesday in the championship game, completing an impressive run that saw them outscore their opponents 37-4 over the two-day, three-game event that was making its return after a two-year hiatus.

Windsor (9-1) opened with a 16-2 win over Piner in five innings on Tuesday before topping Rancho Cotate 10-0 in six innings later in the day. Against the Vikings (6-6), they looked equally as impressive as they built an 8-0 lead through three innings before coasting to the nine-run win.

Starter Antonio Rivera went the distance and didn’t allow his first hit until the fourth inning. He struck out eight and allowed three hits and two runs with four walks, three of which came in the seventh inning when the Vikings scored both their runs.

Rivera was also named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Hitter. While he was only 1 for 5 on Wednesday, he went 6 for 12 in the tournament with three doubles, a triple and six RBIs.

The Jaguars have now won five in a row and have the best record in the county among teams that have played at least 10 games.

“I’d say this is definitely beyond our expectations, but that’s a good problem to have,” Windsor head coach Dave Avila said.

“I had a good feeling we’d be good this year,” he added. “In my five years here, this has been the team that has been most together. They do a lot of stuff together, they’re a true definition of a team, which is a really good thing to have.”

Wednesday was a prime example of that. The Jaguars got a hit from every batter in their lineup and only two players didn’t record an RBI. Leading the way were Tyler Nordyke (2 for 5, two RBIs) and Joseph Bettiga (2 for 4, two RBIs).

Ever since taking their first loss of the year, 2-1 to Vintage two weeks ago, the Jaguars have averaged more than 11 runs per game over their five-game winning streak and have reached double figures in their last four outings.

“After the Vintage game, only scoring one run, we were hungry, it kind of lit a fire under us a little bit,” Rivera said. “At practice and games, it seems like we’re approaching everything with everyone more dialed in and focused. I think that’s made a huge difference in how we’ve been performing.”

While Cardinal Newman has emerged as the county’s top team in the early going — the Cardinals are ranked in the top 25 in the state by CalHi Sports — Windsor is showing it’s not to be taken lightly either.

“I have a lot of friends on Newman and they’re saying they’re feeling good, but I feel like we’re playing just as good,” said junior catcher Elijah Hackathorn, who doubled with an RBI on Wednesday. “If we played them right now, it’d be a close game I think.”

Though the Vikings may have been overmatched against the Jaguars, head coach Zac Ward was encouraged by what he saw from his team in their 2-1 showing.

“They’re a really solid team and they’re going to make you earn it,” he said of Windsor. “I was happy, proud of my guys. We have a lot of work to do, but I thought they took some steps forward this week, which was good.”

This was the first playing of the Rabinovitz tournament, the longest-running baseball tournament in the county, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its return was welcomed by all involved.

“The fact that it’s been going since 1968, it’s a local tournament that allows the community to come out and come together,” Ward said. “I think that’s important and I think anything we can do to have the community get back involved, whether it’s youth sports or anything else, I think it’s a big plus.”

In other results from Wednesday, Maria Carrillo ace Josh Volmerding was lights out to lead the Pumas to a 6-2 win over Rancho Cotate (6-5) in the third-place game. The junior lefty struck out eight in a complete game with only three hits and two walks allowed for the Pumas (3-7-1)

Hunter Schnitzius hit his third triple of the tournament and drove in three runs to help Ukiah (8-3) to a 9-5 win over West County (7-5) in the consolation game.

And in the seventh-place game, St. Vincent (6-3) beat Piner 12-2 in six innings behind a three-hit day from Nico Antonini.

