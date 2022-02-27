Windsor earns school’s 1st North Coast Section girls soccer title

The Windsor High School girls soccer team notched a historic victory on Saturday, defeating top-seeded Redwood High 2-0 on the road in Larkspur for the Jaguars’ first North Coast Section championship.

The upset win for second-seeded Windsor (16-1-2) capped a fantastic run through Division 2 in the NCS playoffs, where the Jaguars outscored their four opponents 19-0. The NCS title follows Windsor’s first North Bay League title after the Jaguars won the Oak division to cap their season.

“This is a close-knit group that works hard. It’s a talented group,” second-year Windsor head coach Ralph Montes said. “The only people that can beat Windsor is Windsor. We are as good as we thought we could be. We played to our full potential.”

The season is not over the for Jaguars, as they qualified for the CIF NorCal playoffs that open on Tuesday. Windsor, on a seven-game winning streak, will find out its seeding, opponent and location of the first game on Sunday. This will be Windsor’s first foray into the state NorCal playoffs in its girls soccer history.

“We are going into CIF with a lot of confidence and a lot of steam,” Montes said.

Against Redwood (18-3-3) on Saturday afternoon, the Jaguars scored two goals against top-notch Giants senior goalie Mia Hamant (7 saves), who is headed to play at the University of Washington on a full athletic scholarship in the fall.

Windsor had nine shots, seven on goal. Redwood had 18 shots, 11 on goal.

The Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute as junior Elsa Nolen booted in a rebounded shot inside the six-yard box for a goal past Hamant. The goal started with a corner kick that senior Olivia Hohnstein got a boot on, rebounding the ball off Hamant to an awaiting Nolen for an assist.

Windsor got its insurance goal in the 56th minute off a 22-yard rocket by junior Jadyn Holdenried, a University of Washington commit, that skidded past Hamant on her lower right side.

Senior Emma Corcoran, who has an athletic scholarship to UC Santa Barbara in the fall, got the assist by starting the attack and passing to Holdenried.

“It had to be almost a perfect shot to beat Mia,” Montes said. “It wasn’t Hamant’s best game. I was surprised on the corner kick that she came out a little bit.”

Despite doubling Windsor in shots, Redwood had only one solid chance at a goal against the Jaguars’ defense and junior goalie Julianna Santiago (11 saves). In the 22nd minute, Redwood’s Avery Jones shot a hard volley that Santiago reached toward and tipped upward so that the ball hit the crossbar instead of going under into the net.

“That was a big save, a big scare. I thought that shot was going in,” Montes said. “At that moment of the game Redwood wasn’t dominating, but they were putting pressure on our defense.”

Montes estimated that Windsor held a 55-45% edge in possession, but Redwood spent most of its time with the ball attacking while the Jaguars were focused on ball control.

“We were more effective with possession through the midfield than Redwood,” Montes said. “Redwood was effective at creating pressure.”

Even with the Giants’ pressure, the Windsor defensive backline stood tall, thwarting every scoring opportunity by Redwood to pitch a shutout. Giving up zero goals in four NCS games speaks for itself.

“As a collective group, the defensive team was amazing today. Championships are won with defense,” Montes said. “Senior center-back Emily Ott had an outstanding game — she won almost every 50-50 ball.”

In addition to Saturday’s title victory, the Windsor run through the North Coast Section included a 14-0 win over No. 15 Hayward, a 2-0 victory over No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland), and a 1-0 win over No. 3 Campolindo (Moraga).

Against Redwood, Windsor had a large contingent of supporters voicing their support from the stands.

“It was a big turnout — Windsor had more fans there than Redwood did,” Montes said. “The girls recognized it — they could feel the support with the cheering. It was really special.”

Montes, who coached Marin Catholic to NCS titles in 1990 and 1991, said he knows how special this Jaguars team’s accomplishments are for the Windsor athletic program and the school overall.

“It’s amazing. For me to help the seniors to leave a legacy for their school is an honor,” Montes said. “Those plaques and banners will be up there forever.”