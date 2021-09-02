Windsor High football game called off this week

Windsor High School’s football team will be idle this week after Friday’s home game against Eureka was called off due to COVID-19 issues on the visiting team.

The Loggers of Eureka High School also had to cancel their season opener last week, with too few players available due to contact tracing.

Windsor Athletic Director Jamie Williams said the teams hope to be able to play the game later this month.

In other local football scheduling news, Piner High School will host Willits at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. Both teams had their season openers canceled last week.