Windsor boys basketball has a new varsity coach.

Sonoma County native and Montgomery High School grad Alec Kobre will take over the Jaguars’ varsity team as well as the school’s basketball program, Windsor High said in a press release Tuesday night.

Most recently an assistant to Santa Rosa Junior College head men’s basketball coach Craig McMillan, Kobre also played for the Bear Cubs, with whom he won a state championship. He later played at University of the Pacific, served as a graduate assistant for the University of Arkansas and was an assistant coach at Menlo College.

“I’m excited, and part of it is that I think that Windsor has a really strong foundation in terms of athletics and academics,” Kobre said in an interview Tuesday night. “It just felt like a good fit, I love being here, and it was a really good opportunity.”

Kobre takes over a Windsor squad that was co-champion of the North Bay League Oak division with a 10-2 record. The Jaguars made the quarterfinals of the NCS Division 2 tournament and finished 23-7 overall.

“It’ll be tough to build off this year, but we’ll try to get better as best we can,” Kobre said. “I want to make sure that everyone is getting better … I’m big on relationships, because I think that builds more trust.”

