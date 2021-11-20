Windsor holds off El Cerrito for NCS semifinal win

In Paul Cronin’s first season at the helm, the Windsor Jaguars will be playing for a North Coast Section title.

It was anything but easy.

Windsor, the top seed in Division 3, nearly squandered a 26-point second-half lead against No. 4 seed El Cerrito in the Division 3 semifinals on Friday night at Windsor High School, but the Jaguars stepped up when they needed to, getting a fourth-down stop in their own territory late in the fourth quarter to halt the comeback dead in its tracks.

The Jaguars, who led 33-7 midway through the third, ultimately held on for a thrilling 33-32 win.

Windsor will be hosting No. 3 seed Benicia in the NCS Division 3 title game next week. It’ll be the first section title game appearance for Windsor since 2016, and a win would give Windsor its first section title since 2011.

“We’re so happy to do it with this group and let them go experience it,” said Cronin. “Now we have to go play great in the game.”

Windsor looked every part the top seed on Friday as it put up touchdowns with ease against one of the top defenses in the section. Through most of three quarters, it was the Jaguars’ defense that looked like it had held teams to 77 points on the whole year instead of El Cerrito’s. They had forced and recovered a fumble, came up with two blocked punts, including one for a safety, and had a big sack on another.

The Jaguars led 17-7 at the half, thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Damien Escarcega. His 2-yard run got them on the board early, then took a shovel pass from quarterback Chase Vehmeyer 30 yards on the very next drive to make it 14-0 in the first. A 27-yard field goal from Flynn Stokeld pushed it 17-0 before El Cerrito answered with a touchdown just before the break.

Out of the half, the Jaguars moved in for the kill. Hayden Anderson blocked a punt that resulted in a safety, then Vehmeyer scored on back-to-back drives on runs of 11 and four yards to make it 33-7, which prompted “Start the bus” chants from the Windsor student section.

Those chants were short-lived as El Cerrito answered on its very next possession with the first of four long touchdowns it would score over its next four consecutive possesions.

First, Robert Freeman, a three-star wideout, had a 63-yard catch and run touchdown to make it 33-13 with two minutes left in the third. The Gauchos got the ball back minutes later after a Windsor three-and-out and scored again, this time on a wild play where a long pass was tipped by one El Cerrito receiver and into the hands of Aaron Miles, who took it in for a 67-yard score to make it 33-19.

But Miles wasn’t done. Not even close. El Cerrito recovered the ensuing onside kick and two plays later Miles found a seam up the middle for a 43-yard touchdown to make it 33-26.

Once again, Windsor went three-and-out, and once again, El Cerrito took advantage thanks to Miles. His 60-yard catch-and-run score was his third touchdown in as many possessions, a span that took less than four minutes off the clock. Windsor, however, caught a break, its defense stopping a two-point try to preserve the lead at 33-32.

But the drama didn’t end there. Windsor failed to get a first down on its following possession and gave the ball back to El Cerrito at the their 45-yard line with 3:55 left in the game. The Gauchos began to work their way deeper into Windsor territory but got hung up inside the 30.

The Gauchos called a timeout at the Windsor 26 facing a fourth and three with a 1:36 left in the game. In the Jaguars’ huddle, Cronin had a simple message for his team.

“I said, ‘We got one play. How fun is this?’ Some smiled, some didn’t,” he said, laughing. “I’ve been in a few of those before, so I was maybe a little more relaxed than they were at that point.”

Tense nerves or not, Windsor has been tested over its past three games against Rancho Cotate and Northgate. This is no longer a team that hasn’t experienced a close game, which had been true through their first eight games of the year.

With their season on the line, Windsor dug deep and delivered a stop. The Gauchos only got two of the three yards they needed and the Jaguars took over at their own 24 and kneeled out the clock.

“I didn’t even really want to watch it,” Vehmeyer said of the fourth and three play. “Then I saw we got the stop, but I couldn’t tell because there was a pile and then the ref pointed our way and it was just like, ‘Wow.’ The emotions were just crazy.”

While Vehmeyer had a relatively pedestrian game by his standards, going 7 for 12 passing for 103 yards with a touchdown and rushing for 78 yards with two more scores, he still accounted for a vast majority of the Jaguars’ offense, most of which came in the first half.

“Our offense was kind of struggling, and that’s on me,” he said. “I couldn’t get us rolling in the second half but our ‘D’ bailed us out at the very end and that’s all that matters.”

So what has Vehmeyer learned over the last three weeks as his team has scrapped and clawed its way to a 10-1 record and a trip to a section title game.

“I learned that we’re not going to give up until it’s over,” he said. “We were up, I don’t think we were looking at the scoreboard but El Cerrito made some good plays, then when it came down to it we just locked in.”