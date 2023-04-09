Windsor Knights cheerleading team celebrating top finish at national competition

Windsor has a championship cheerleading squad thanks to the 14-and-under Knights team’s first-place finish this spring at the United Spirit Association’s Junior National Competition in Anaheim.

In addition, the Knights’ 10-and-under team finished in second at the national competition. Both teams are operated by the Windsor Knights youth football and cheerleading program, part of the Windsor Youth Activities League and the North Bay Youth Football and Cheer governing body.

Both Knights teams persevered over the past few years through difficult circumstances, including having trouble finding indoor facilities for practice after the COVID-19 lockdown ended, team officials said.

“This season was the first time many of the kids have ever cheered, and the returning kids had the past two seasons either canceled or cut short due to COVID, so it really was like starting from scratch,” 14U co-coach Corena Michnevich said. “Everyone really came together to make this a fun and successful season. This organization is amazing for the kids and to help bring the community together.”

Michnevich co-coached the 14U team of 23 girls along with Shawna Henry. The 10U team of 17 girls and one boy was headed by coach Nicki Bryant, along with assistants Mary Juarez and Rebecca Squirres.

Each of the coaches had a child on one of the squads during the Anaheim competition.

“The coaches have been amazing at working together and really supporting the younger kids and their families,” said Michnevich, who served as executive director of the Knights program in addition to her coaching duties during the tournament. “All these kids have put in a ton of practice hours, have given up their weekends and personal events to come to practices.”

The competition at Anaheim included four categories: stunts, pyramid, dance and tumbling. The 14U squad participated in the level 1 category (least difficult) and beat the Golden Bears cheer club from Santa Rosa in a head-to-head competition for the title.

After the win, the Knights organization received a championship banner and team trophy for the 14U team and team members from both squads received medals.

Michnevich noted that competitive cheerleading has grown nationally, requiring athleticism, dedication and teamwork to succeed.

The Knights typically practice for two hours each day for three days a week. Everyone who participates has the option to join in competitions like Anaheim’s, Michnevich said.

Cheerleading was recognized as an official sport in recent years by the International Olympic Committee, the first step toward potentially becoming an Olympic event. Cheer scholarships have also become more common for athletes at the college level, Michnevich said.

The Windsor program’s championship journey also coincided with a personal one for Michnevich, 52.

A human resources administrator while maintaining her role as coach and organization director, Michnevich is recently in remission after intense treatment for stage 3 breast cancer that was diagnosed in February 2021.

Over a roughly two-year period, she went through chemotherapy, radiation, an assortment of medications and multiple surgeries.

“I am proud to say that during my treatment I didn’t miss a day of (cheer) practice,” Michnevich said. “Coaching helped me during my cancer treatment and after my mom died (in January 2019). Coaching was a lifesaver.”

Michnevich — an Alaska native who has lived in Sonoma County for 38 years — said she is in remission and her prognosis for a complete recovery is excellent. She said going through cancer treatment was a “bump in the road” and called it her “superhero phase.”

Michnevich said the cancer treatment and recovery process have given her a different perspective on life, leading her to view everything much more positively.

“I don’t have a meltdown over everyday stressors,” she said.

She has stepped down from the Windsor Knights for the time being to try out a different coaching path for her and different competition for her daughter.

“My family is taking a break from this upcoming (Knights) season to participate in a strictly cheer competition-only organization to experience additional competition circuits and events,” she said.

Both the Knights football and cheer teams are coed and registrations for both are open at www.windsorknights.com. The club offers financial need-based scholarships on registration fees for families that qualify.