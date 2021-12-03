Windsor preps for Vanden in first state football playoff appearance

As Windsor huddled together in the immediate aftermath of its section-title-clinching win over Benicia last week, first-year head coach Paul Cronin congratulated his team on the historic accomplishment. It was just the program’s second-ever section title, its first in over a decade, and his players deserved the celebration that was to follow as friends and family poured onto the field.

But before he dismissed his team, he reminded them to come ready for practice on Saturday. Their work wasn’t finished just yet.

Windsor’s historic season enters uncharted territory this week as the Jaguars (11-1) will play in their first-ever state-level playoff game. They’ll host Vanden (11-2) in the CIF NorCal Division 3-AA game with a spot in the state title game up for grabs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Playing in the state playoffs isn’t new for Cronin and his coaching staff, who did so four times in 18 seasons at Cardinal Newman. But for Windsor, a program that’s been around for less than 30 years, it’s no hyperbole to say that this will be the biggest game in school history.

“The thing I think you feel is the excitement of the community, because it’s newer for them,” said Cronin, who added that the feeling is reminiscent of the first time Cardinal Newman played in the state playoffs in 2006. “That kind of keeps your spirits up. But as far as the expectation of the staff, you’re trying to get to December, right? You’re disappointed if you didn’t get to December.”

If Windsor wins, it would advance to play either Newport Harbor or Aquinas from Southern California for the Division 3-AA state title. Northern California teams will also host state titles games this year, so Vanden and Windsor have extra motivation — not that either team needs any.

Vanden, from Fairfield, comes to Sonoma County in the midst of its own historic season. The Vikings breezed their way to the Division 4 Sac-Joaquin Section title with three blowout wins in the section playoffs. They routed Dixon 61-0, beat Vista del Lago by 40 and then handily took down Merced 49-21 in the championship game last week to wrap up their first section title since 1995.

Like Windsor, Vanden has also never won or played for a state title. The Vikings enter Friday’s game riding a five-game winning streak, which started after a 35-17 loss to Vacaville, the team they finished second to in the Monticello Empire League.

Their other loss was against a local foe, Rancho Cotate. The Cougars pulled out a gritty 38-31 win in overtime in nonleague play back in September.

Cronin also has some recent experience against the Vikings. While still at Cardinal Newman in the spring, his Cardinals beat them 28-21, picking off then-sophomore quarterback Tre Dimes twice.

Dimes showed promise last season but has taken it up a notch this fall. In 13 games, he’s third in the SJS in passing yards with 2,821, to go with 39 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Against Merced, he passed for 323 yards with four touchdowns.

Two receivers — Michael Belk and Brayden Chavez — each have more than 40 receptions and have combined for 19 touchdowns on the year, while a third receiver, Jamai East, has 11 touchdowns — three of which came against Merced.

Windsor’s defense will certainly have its work cut out.

“They’re good,” Cronin said of Vanden. “They got fast guys — seems like last three weeks we’ve been dealing with a lot of speed. They’re not different. They’re fast, too.”

Whatever happens on Friday night, this Windsor football team will go down as one of the best, if not the best, in school history. Even Cronin said this season has surpassed his expectations. He and his staff simply wanted to start building the program their way this season. They knew they had a talented crop of players but not even they could have predicted a section title and a NorCal berth.

Now, Vanden is all that’s standing in the way of the Jaguars’ first trip to a state title game. But at this point in the year, Cronin isn’t overlooking anyone.

“You can tell they play hard for one another,” he said. “They’re definitely a really good football team. That’s kind of the cool thing, you do get another game against a really good football team, so you kind of get to measure yourself against that team. It’s going to be a fun thing to see on Friday night.”

CalPreps.com prediction: 35-31, Windsor.

