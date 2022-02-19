Windsor QB Chase Vehmeyer commits to NAIA’s College of Idaho

Windsor’s dual-threat quarterback Chase Vehmeyer will be continuing his athletic career in college.

Vehmeyer announced early this week that he committed to College of Idaho, an NAIA program.

The 6-foot, 185-pound signal-caller led Windsor to one of its best seasons in school history, helping the Jaguars claim their second North Coast Section title and a trip to the CIF NorCal playoffs.

Vehmeyer passed for 2,920 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions and also ran for 869 yards with 19 touchdowns. He was named Offensive Player of the Year in the North Bay League-Oak as Windsor went 11-2 overall and finished second in league.

SRJC baseball

The Bear Cubs bounced right back from having there five-game winning streak snapped earlier this week, putting up another crooked number in a 17-2 win over Mission on Friday.

SRJC (8-2) was shut out for the first time all season on Thursday in a 4-0 loss to Marin, but responded with its fifth game scoring 10 runs or more.

Colton Lomanto drove in three runs with a pair of hits, Conor Chapiot went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Bryce Cannon had two hits with an RBI and scored three runs, Jack Gallagher added three hits and three runs and Max Handron went 3 for 5 with a triple and three runs. The Bear Cubs are now averaging more than nine runs per game, and with 18 hits have now recorded 10 or more hits in eight games this season.

Evan Johnson struck out three in three perfect innings to earn the win.

The Bear Cubs get back to action next week with a two-game series at Cabrillo starting Wednesday.

SRJC men’s basketball

The Bear Cubs’ conference and regular-season finale was canceled Thursday when Sacramento City had to forfeit.

As of Saturday, SRJC (19-9, 12-4) has no other games on the schedule for next week ahead of the playoff seeding meeting next Sunday.

The Bear Cubs are currently second in the Big 8 behind San Jaoquin Delta (17-9, 11-3) which still has two conference games left.

SRJC women’s basketball

The Bear Cubs’ conference game on Thursday against Sacramento City was also canceled, leaving one regular-season matchup on the schedule.

SRJC (17-9, 8-5) is scheduled to close out the regular season next week with a makeup game against Diablo Valley. The Bear Cubs are currently fourth in the Big 8 standings, a game behind Modesto (20-5, 9-4) for third.

