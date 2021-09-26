Windsor rolls to 4-0 record with ground attack against Eureka

An all-around effort from Windsor on Saturday night against visiting Eureka helped the Jaguars improve to 4-0 on the season as they handily defeated the Loggers 41-6 in nonleague football play.

Windsor jumped out to a 41-0 lead and played with a running clock in the fourth quarter for the second game in a row.

Eureka (1-2) finished with 167 yards of total offense, but a vast majority of that came late in the second half with most of Windsor’s starters on the sideline.

The only real blemish for Windsor was the second quarter. After Makhi Johnson’s second touchdown run made it 21-0 seven seconds into the frame, Windsor’s offense stalled on its next two possessions due to penalties and some sloppy play.

“Our second quarter wasn’t clean,” Windsor head coach Paul Cronin said. “You’d love to see some things clean up there. Just play-calling and a little bit of motion-type false starts and then a couple holding penalties. Just gotta clean that up. Can’t really do that against good teams.”

Other than that, there wasn’t much for Cronin to nitpick.

Windsor took a 21-0 lead into the half thanks to touchdown runs of 17 and 23 yards by Johnson and a 13-yard scamper by Damian Escarcega. At that point the hosts had allowed just over 50 yards of total offense to the Loggers and had sacked quarterback Hans Chalmers three times.

The Jaguars needed all of 31 seconds to add to their lead in the second half. A 53-yard kickoff return by Escarcega set them up at Eureka’s 31 and after a five-yard run by Hayden Anderson and an 18-yard run by Chase Vehmeyer, Escarcega punched it in the end zone from the eight to finish what he started.

A long Eureka drive followed that ended on a turnover on downs and seven plays later, Escarcega found the end zone from one yard out to make it 35-0, which spurred the running clock at the start of the fourth.

Windsor added a final touchdown from Ricky Campos late in the fourth before Eureka got on the board on a garbage-time score with seven seconds left.

Escarcega finished with a team-high 74 rushing yards on 13 carries with three scores to lead a Jaguars rushing attack that put up 224 yards and all six of Windsor’s touchdowns. Johnson had 52 yards on four carries to go with his two scores while Campos and Kaeden Timmins had 27 and 47 yards, respectively, all in the second half.

“It’s tough to defend Hayden and Makhi, so you’re seeing boxes that are lighter than they normally would be,” Cronin said. “They bring a lot to our offense, whether they’re catching the ball or not catching the ball, because it takes two to cover them both. It’s nice to have those guys out there and it creates big run lanes for us.”

Vehmeyer was brutally efficient, going 14 of 16 passing for 196 yards in the air and running for 19 more yards on five carries. His favorite target on the evening was Anderson, the freshman wide receiver who has quickly established himself as one of the better playmakers on a talented Jaguars squad. He finished with 79 yards on five catches, all in the first half.

“We knew he was good, but you never really know that someone is going to be that good,” Cronin said. “I am surprised how his improvement has happened. Three months ago we thought he was a JV guy- let him develop and then bring him up next year — and then we saw him in 7-on-7 and he was dominant.”

Windsor was originally scheduled to play Eureka on Sept. 3, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Loggers’ program.

Saturday was also first time that Cronin has faced Eureka since the fateful coin toss in 2018 that ended his Cardinal Newman’s team season late in the North Coast Section playoffs. Newman was the top seed in NCS Division III that year and lost a coin flip to Eureka to determine which team advanced to the state championship game, a situation that only occurred because the postseason had been delayed due to poor air quality from wildfires.

Newman lost that toss and had its season come to an end at 11-1.

But time heals all wounds and Cronin was able to laugh about the matter on Saturday.

“It’s funny, we won the coin toss tonight,” he said, smiling. “Thought that was kind of ironic.”

Windsor will wrap up nonleague play next week on the road at Benicia (3-1).