Windsor teen Grant Migneron bowls perfect 300

Windsor High School senior and avid bowler Grant Migneron rolled a perfect 300 last month at Windsor Bowl, the latest accolade for the 17-year-old.|
October 7, 2023, 11:43AM
How about a hand for Grant Migneron?

The Windsor High School senior and avid bowler rolled a perfect 300 last month at Windsor Bowl, the latest accolade for the 17-year-old.

Grant has already qualified for and participated in this year’s United States Bowling Congress’ youth championships, as well as the state finals and the district-level championship before that.

A member of two local leagues — including the Windsor Bowl Wednesday Scholarship League, which he won last year — Grant has been bowling for the past decade, since age 7.

