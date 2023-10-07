How about a hand for Grant Migneron?

The Windsor High School senior and avid bowler rolled a perfect 300 last month at Windsor Bowl, the latest accolade for the 17-year-old.

Grant has already qualified for and participated in this year’s United States Bowling Congress’ youth championships, as well as the state finals and the district-level championship before that.

A member of two local leagues — including the Windsor Bowl Wednesday Scholarship League, which he won last year — Grant has been bowling for the past decade, since age 7.