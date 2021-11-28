Windsor to host state playoff game; St. Vincent goes on road

What a weekend for Windsor.

The Jaguars, fresh of their NCS Division 3 title after a 38-14 drubbing of Benicia, learned Sunday they will host a state semifinal Friday.

Windsor (11-1) will take on Vanden, from Fairfield, at 7:30 p.m. in the Division 3-AA North final, with the winner advancing to the state final against either Newport Harbor or Aquinas.

And the Jaguars aren’t alone.

Petaluma’s St. Vincent (11-1), the NCS Division 7 champion after thrashing St. Helena 57-32 on Saturday, will travel to Jackson to take on Argonaut (10-3) in a Division 6-AA North final on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will advance to face either Quartz Hill or Palo Verde for the state title.

Windsor will be facing a prolific passing attack. Vanden is averaging 45.7 points per game, led by junior quarterback Tre Dimes. He’s thrown for 2,498 yards, with 35 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions.

The Vikings have three receivers who found the end zone a combined 27 times. Michael Belk leads the team with 38 catches and 12 touchdowns. Brayden Chavez has 37 catches and seven touchdowns, and Jamai East has converted eight of his 15 receptions into scores.

St. Vincent faces the opposite problem.

Argonaut, whose mascot is also the Mustangs, doesn’t throw the ball a lot, instead relying on a trio of rushers who all had 500 yards or more and 10 or more touchdowns.

Colby Eckhart leads the team with 952 yards rushing and has 12 touchdowns. Mateo Flores added 852 yards rushing and a team-high 14 touchdowns, And Caleb Mcelfish has 531 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns.