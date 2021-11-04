Windsor volleyball’s NCS title run ends with loss at Redwood

LARKSPUR — Windsor’s quest for a section title ended at Redwood High School on Wednesday night as the No. 3-seeded Jaguars fell in straight sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13 to the No. 2 Giants in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 volleyball playoffs.

The Jaguars showed flashes of the talent that helped them pile up a school-record 27 wins and got them this far in the postseason but that wasn’t enough against a Redwood (25-5) team that finished second in the ultra-competitive Marin County Athletic League

“They’re a good team and unfortunately we didn’t show up as our best tonight,” said Windsor head coach Christen Hamilton. “I think there were some moments that were really good, I think there were some great rallies and some good hitting decisions and some glimmers of some really good volleyball but as a team we didn’t play our best tonight, and you have to play great against a great team.”

On the bright side for the Jaguars, their season will likely continue next week in the CIF NorCal playoffs. While only the section winner is guaranteed a spot, the NCS sends its top four teams in each division to the tournament. Windsor seems like an easy choice for an at-large bid due to its high seeding in the section playoffs and its appearance in the section semifinals.

Windsor has applied for an at-large selection and will find out its fate on Sunday.

“We’re pretty confident we’ll be playing next week,” Hamilton said.

The NorCal tournament will open play on Tuesday, and Windsor will look to put together a better performance than it did against Redwood.

The Giants took advantage of a slow start from the Jaguars to handily take the first set, mainly due to a 13-2 run.

Whatever adjustment the Jaguars made before the second set seemed to have a good effect as they came out much more confident and aggressive. The two teams matched point for point until once again Redwood pulled away late. Not even a timeout at 18-14 could slow down the hosts as they scored the first four points once play resumed before going on to take the set 25-16.

The third set featured more of the same, including a one-sided final score.

For Windsor, Sofia Lopez finished with nine kills and four digs, Taylor Boyce had five kills and seven digs and Emma Smith had 20 assists and six digs.

While it wasn’t their best night, the Jaguars have plenty to be proud of, and plenty more to play for.

“It’s been the best season that Windsor volleyball has had, and we’re just really looking forward to putting our best foot forward next week,” Hamilton said.

Cardinal Newman advances to NCS title game

Top-seeded Cardinal Newman continued its stellar season with a three-set sweep, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13, of No. 5 Justin-Siena to qualify for the NCS Division 4 title game on Saturday.

This will be just the second time that the Cardinals (27-4) have appeared in a section title game since the school merged with Ursuline in 2011. Cardinal Newman lost the Division 4 title game to St. Patrick-St. Vincent in 2012.

“We served tough tonight and forced Justin Siena out of system a lot; we were able to convert and score from the outside, middle and opposite,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Anna Waller. “Our setter, Julia Waller, did a great job moving the ball around and getting all her hitters involved in the offense. It was an all-around solid performance tonight and the team is very focused as they head into the NCS finals on Saturday.”

Cassie Taylor led the Cardinals with 14 kills while Kimi Waller had 11 kills and Ali Farquhar chipped in seven. Julia Waller finished with 34 assists, three aces, two blocks and two kills.

The Cardinals will host No. 2 seed Marin Academy (36-6) for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday.