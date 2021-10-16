Prep football roundup: Windsor win establishes milestone for coach Paul Cronin

Windsor’s 55-21 victory on Friday night over visiting West County in a North Bay League-Oak game was not just another run-of-the-mill rout for the Jaguars. The victory gave Windsor coach Paul Cronin his 218th win, putting him in second all time for total wins by a head football coach in Sonoma County.

Cronin’s win puts his record at 218-66-2. He passed first Cardinal Newman head coach Ed Lloyd (217-64-9), who like Cronin spent most of his career at the Catholic high school.

“That’s something you look back at when it is all said and done,” Cronin said of his coaching mark. “Right now, that isn’t something that is important to me.”

Windsor (7-0, 2-0) has been dominant during the regular season, as Cronin teams typically are. The Jaguars have outscored opponents 334-88 in seven games and Windsor’s smallest margin of victory has been 24. The scores would have been even more lopsided, but the Jaguars typically empty their bench to play reserves in the second half of games during blowouts.

Friday night’s 34-point win left something to be desired, Cronin said.

“This was our worst game that we have played all year. It wasn’t clean, we had a lot of hiccups,” Cronin said. “The offense wasn’t rhythmic early on.”

The game was 28-14 in the second quarter and West County (3-4, 0-2) put up a fight in the early part of the first half. The Jaguars, however, scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 42-14 at halftime and douse any hopes West County had for an upset.

“We are pretty comfortable in the third quarter,” Cronin said. “West County did some good things to confuse us early on. They showed different offensive sets and did some stuff that they hadn’t shown on film.”

West County had no answer for the Jaguars’ offense, which scored on every possession.

Jaguars quarterback Chase Vehmeyer threw for around 350 yards with five touchdowns. He also ran for a 5-yard score.

Receiver Maki Johnson had scoring catches of 10, 10, and 45 yards. Receiver Hayden Anderson had scoring grabs of 30 and 75 yards. Damian Escarsega rushed for a 5-yard touchdown.

Defensively, Windsor was led by safeties Drew Garrett (five tackles, pass knocked down) and Gunnar Erickson (four tackles — two that saved touchdowns). Anderson and Johnson also each had an interception in the Jaguars secondary.

“Our defense played well,” Cronin said.

Asked about the secret to his success and longevity, Cronin gave a typical humble answer: “We have had really hard-working kids and I have had the same assistants for 20 years. Being the head coach is just a small part of the success.”

Piner 20, Healdsburg 15

The host Prospectors (2-4, 1-1) ended a four-game losing streak with an inspired effort over the Greyhounds (3-3, 0-1) in an NBL-Redwood contest. Piner wore its black jerseys for the first time since last season and it paid off for the Prospectors.

“Tonight was the night where we found our stride,” Piner coach Terence Bell said. “The kids found themselves. We are finally playing Piner football.”

The Prospectors were led by quarterback Dominic Feliciano, who threw for scores of 5, 10 and 30 yards. Piner was also effective rushing the ball, giving their offense good balance.

“We were playing with tempo. Healdsburg’s guys were getting gassed,” Bell said. “Our ground game was the difference.”

Defensively, Piner was able to limit the Greyhounds’ rushing attack, a key to victory according to Bell.

“Finally, we were stopping the run. The run has been killing us all year. Our defense played really well,” Bell said. “Our kids like playing at home.”