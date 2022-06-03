Windsor’s Brett Neidlinger, West County’s Miles Snodgrass headline North Bay League All-League baseball teams

With the conclusion of the prep baseball season this week, the North Bay League released its all-league selections for the Oak and Redwood divisions.

Windsor junior Brett Neidlinger was named MVP of the Oak, while West County senior Miles Snodgrass took home Player of the Year honors in the Redwood.

Neidlinger, a junior shortstop for the co-league champion Jaguars, led the Oak in batting average this season with a .451 clip to go with two home runs, 16 RBIs, seven doubles and 27 runs scored.

Snodgrass, a catcher and infielder for the undefeated league champs in the Redwood, had a league-best 40 hits with a batting averaging of .449, one home run, 11 doubles, 19 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Ukiah senior Austin Ford was named the Pitcher of the Year in the Oak. On the year, he went 7-1 with a 1.54 earned run average and 66 strikeouts in 54⅔ innings pitched.

Cardinal Newman senior Nate Phelps batted .412 with a home run, six doubles and 17 RBIs en route to Offensive Player of the Year honors in the Oak.

And West County senior Luke Dillon earned Pitcher of the Year honors in the Redwood after going 11-2 this season with a 1.02 ERA, 12 complete games, two shutouts and 103 strikeouts to just 15 walks in 89 innings pitched.

Here are the complete all-league teams, voted on by league coaches.

Oak

Most Valuable Player

Brett Neidlinger, Jr., Windsor

Pitcher of the Year

Austin Ford, Sr., Ukiah

Offensive Player of the Year

Nate Phelps, Sr., Cardinal Newman

First Team

Wesley Allen, Sr., Outfield, Maria Carrillo

Damian Escarcega, Sr., Outfield, Windsor

Ethan Rinehart, Sr., Outfield, Ukiah

Tyler Nordyke, Sr., Infield, Windsor

Brady Boyd, Jr., Infield, Cardinal Newman

Caleb Ford, Sr., Infield, Ukiah

Carson Smith, Sr., First Base, Maria Carrillo

Landen Rota, Jr., Utility, Cardinal Newman

Elijah Hackathorn, Jr., Catcher, Windsor

Mason Lerma, Jr., Pitcher, Cardinal Newman

Antonio Rivera, Sr., Pitcher, Windsor

Josh Volmerding, Jr., Pitcher, Maria Carrillo

Second Team

Gio Lucchesi, Jr., Outfield, Maria Carrillo

Anane Wilson, Jr., Outfield, Cardinal Newman

Jack Lazark, Jr., Infield, Cardinal Newman

Caze Derammelaere, Jr., Infield, Rancho Cotate

Trenton Ford, So., Infield, Ukiah

Vero Poueu, Jr., First Base, Cardinal Newman

Sam Valenti, So., Utility, Montgomery

Cameron Duran, Sr., Catcher, Rancho Cotate

Carson Dillon, Jr., Pitcher, Windsor

Lucas Hermes, So., Pitcher, Rancho Cotate

Jack Larson, Jr., Pitcher, Cardinal Newman

Redwood

Player of the Year

Miles Snodgrass, Sr., West County

Pitcher of the Year

Luke Dillon, Sr., West County

First Team

Infielders

Eddy Stone, Jr., St. Vincent De Paul

Jack Domenichelli, Jr., Healdsburg

Ayden Herrguth, Sr., Healdsburg

First Baseman

Blake Thomas, Jr., West County

Outfielders

Jake Fitch, Sr., West County

Xavian Dominguez, Jr., Santa Rosa

Matthew Rowland, Sr., Healdsburg

Catcher

Will Logue, Sr., Santa Rosa

Utility Player

Nico Antonini, So., St. Vincent De Paul

Pitchers

Brandon Kirtley, Jr., West County

Gavin Valls, Jr., Healdsburg

Nolan Frost, Jr., Santa Rosa

Reliever

Sebastian Bohn, Sr., Santa Rosa

Josh Malik, So., St. Vincent De Paul

Second Team

Infielders

Jaren Brown, Sr., West County

Sam Vandenheuvel, Jr., Healdsburg

First Baseman

Carter Payte, Sr., St. Vincent De Paul

Outfielders

Kelsey Jennings, So., Santa Rosa

Cade Martinoli, Sr., West County

Matt Smith, Sr., Santa Rosa

Hunter Cassett, Sr., West County

Kevin Ponce, Sr., Piner

Catcher

Wyatt Dugan, So., Healdsburg

Utility Player

Dante Antonini, Sr., St. Vincent De Paul

Conner Dooley, Jr., West County

Jarred Stayton, Sr., Piner

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.