Windsor’s Brett Neidlinger, West County’s Miles Snodgrass headline North Bay League All-League baseball teams
With the conclusion of the prep baseball season this week, the North Bay League released its all-league selections for the Oak and Redwood divisions.
Windsor junior Brett Neidlinger was named MVP of the Oak, while West County senior Miles Snodgrass took home Player of the Year honors in the Redwood.
Neidlinger, a junior shortstop for the co-league champion Jaguars, led the Oak in batting average this season with a .451 clip to go with two home runs, 16 RBIs, seven doubles and 27 runs scored.
Snodgrass, a catcher and infielder for the undefeated league champs in the Redwood, had a league-best 40 hits with a batting averaging of .449, one home run, 11 doubles, 19 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Ukiah senior Austin Ford was named the Pitcher of the Year in the Oak. On the year, he went 7-1 with a 1.54 earned run average and 66 strikeouts in 54⅔ innings pitched.
Cardinal Newman senior Nate Phelps batted .412 with a home run, six doubles and 17 RBIs en route to Offensive Player of the Year honors in the Oak.
And West County senior Luke Dillon earned Pitcher of the Year honors in the Redwood after going 11-2 this season with a 1.02 ERA, 12 complete games, two shutouts and 103 strikeouts to just 15 walks in 89 innings pitched.
Here are the complete all-league teams, voted on by league coaches.
Oak
Most Valuable Player
Brett Neidlinger, Jr., Windsor
Pitcher of the Year
Austin Ford, Sr., Ukiah
Offensive Player of the Year
Nate Phelps, Sr., Cardinal Newman
First Team
Wesley Allen, Sr., Outfield, Maria Carrillo
Damian Escarcega, Sr., Outfield, Windsor
Ethan Rinehart, Sr., Outfield, Ukiah
Tyler Nordyke, Sr., Infield, Windsor
Brady Boyd, Jr., Infield, Cardinal Newman
Caleb Ford, Sr., Infield, Ukiah
Carson Smith, Sr., First Base, Maria Carrillo
Landen Rota, Jr., Utility, Cardinal Newman
Elijah Hackathorn, Jr., Catcher, Windsor
Mason Lerma, Jr., Pitcher, Cardinal Newman
Antonio Rivera, Sr., Pitcher, Windsor
Josh Volmerding, Jr., Pitcher, Maria Carrillo
Second Team
Gio Lucchesi, Jr., Outfield, Maria Carrillo
Anane Wilson, Jr., Outfield, Cardinal Newman
Jack Lazark, Jr., Infield, Cardinal Newman
Caze Derammelaere, Jr., Infield, Rancho Cotate
Trenton Ford, So., Infield, Ukiah
Vero Poueu, Jr., First Base, Cardinal Newman
Sam Valenti, So., Utility, Montgomery
Cameron Duran, Sr., Catcher, Rancho Cotate
Carson Dillon, Jr., Pitcher, Windsor
Lucas Hermes, So., Pitcher, Rancho Cotate
Jack Larson, Jr., Pitcher, Cardinal Newman
Redwood
Player of the Year
Miles Snodgrass, Sr., West County
Pitcher of the Year
Luke Dillon, Sr., West County
First Team
Infielders
Eddy Stone, Jr., St. Vincent De Paul
Jack Domenichelli, Jr., Healdsburg
Ayden Herrguth, Sr., Healdsburg
First Baseman
Blake Thomas, Jr., West County
Outfielders
Jake Fitch, Sr., West County
Xavian Dominguez, Jr., Santa Rosa
Matthew Rowland, Sr., Healdsburg
Catcher
Will Logue, Sr., Santa Rosa
Utility Player
Nico Antonini, So., St. Vincent De Paul
Pitchers
Brandon Kirtley, Jr., West County
Gavin Valls, Jr., Healdsburg
Nolan Frost, Jr., Santa Rosa
Reliever
Sebastian Bohn, Sr., Santa Rosa
Josh Malik, So., St. Vincent De Paul
Second Team
Infielders
Jaren Brown, Sr., West County
Sam Vandenheuvel, Jr., Healdsburg
First Baseman
Carter Payte, Sr., St. Vincent De Paul
Outfielders
Kelsey Jennings, So., Santa Rosa
Cade Martinoli, Sr., West County
Matt Smith, Sr., Santa Rosa
Hunter Cassett, Sr., West County
Kevin Ponce, Sr., Piner
Catcher
Wyatt Dugan, So., Healdsburg
Utility Player
Dante Antonini, Sr., St. Vincent De Paul
Conner Dooley, Jr., West County
Jarred Stayton, Sr., Piner
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: