With A’s-Mariners series postponed over coronavirus test, Oakland set up for doubleheader gauntlet

The Oakland A’s entire three-game series this week against the Seattle Mariners has been postponed.

The A’s stayed two nights in Houston after a member of their traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus ― from a round of testing done Friday in Arlington. After contact tracing and another round of tests, MLB announced that no other member of the A’s traveling party tested positive.

Members of the A’s traveling party “who have not been identified as close contacts” were approved to return to Oakland Tuesday, MLB said in a statement.

Next on the docket is a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at the Coliseum. Not long after is a gauntlet of doubleheaders to make up for the five games unplayed on what was supposed to be a 10-game road trip through Texas and Seattle.

The A’s will play at least two doubleheaders on their next road trip. Two of the three games against the Mariners were rescheduled as a doubleheader on Sept. 14 in Seattle. The third game was rescheduled as a doubleheader in Oakland Sept. 26, in the final series of the regular season.

The Sept. 14 doubleheader will be the second the A’s will play in a span of three days. The postponement of Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington to protest racial injustice was rescheduled as a doubleheader to be played Sept. 12 at Globe Life Field.

Major League Baseball has yet to reschedule Sunday’s postponed game between the A’s and Houston Astros. The A’s won't play the Astros in Houston again this season, but the Astros are scheduled to play four in Oakland from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10. Squeezing a doubleheader into that series could be both teams’ best option, which means the A’s will have played three doubleheaders in a matter of two weeks.

The A’s are scheduled to play eight games in three different cities ― Arlington, Seattle and Denver to play the Rockies for two games ― over a six-day span. This is an exceptional time crunch and energy burner, as the first-place team looks to pace itself into the postseason.

Marcus Semien is a case study on the physical toll a doubleheader may have on players. Semien suffered a left side injury, a pain he felt in the cages between games Saturday afternoon in Houston. The side pain was something Semien felt each of the last two seasons, general manager David Forst said, but gearing up for a second game in one day worsened the pain. It was aggravated to a point where Semien, 29, was unable to play, snapping a 276-game streak in which the A’s ironman had started at shortstop for Oakland.

Semien had an MRI Saturday night that revealed no serious damage, Forst said. From his quarantine quarters in Houston, Semien reported to the front office that he “felt a little less discomfort” Monday.

The A’s are in the midst of an unscheduled five-day break, which gives Semien five days to recover. It’s hard to judge if Semien can recover for the Padres series because he has been unable to do any exercises or baseball activities while quarantined. Matt Chapman played shortstop for the first time in his major league career Saturday. In a freak coincidence, two other shortstop options were not in house: Chad Pinder was on paternity leave and Franklin Barreto had been traded.

Even if the usually set-in-stone shortstop position is suddenly in flux, the A’s made some moves to shore up their starting rotation. No only does the addition of Mike Minor bolster an inconsistent starting staff, but completes a six-man rotation, of sorts, needed to bulldoze through all these doubleheaders.

“I think we’re going to need more than five starters is the bottom line,” Forst said Monday. “I don’t know if you’d call it a six-man rotation, but we already had a doubleheader scheduled against Texas for the game we missed last week, obviously we missed Sunday’s game with Houston, and with at least two games against Seattle to make up, were going to need starters.”