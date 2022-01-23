With breakout performance against the Packers, Arik Armstead turns into 49ers legend

Jan. 23—GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The snow flurries came in the second half of the San Francisco 49ers' playoff game at host Green Bay on Saturday. The temperature dropped. The fog of heavy breath poured out of players' face masks in one of the most storied venues in American sports.

The 49ers needed their defense to come through over and over again. The offense was ineffective, with a rare scoring opportunity thwarted by a Jimmy Garoppolo interception at the end of the first half. Another came in the fourth quarter when San Francisco turned it over on downs, getting stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run when they needed a touchdown to tie it.

The offense wouldn't be the reason the 49ers would escape Lambeau Field with an upset victory over the No. 1-seeded Packers.

On the other side was Aaron Rodgers, the presumptive NFL MVP, one of the best quarterbacks in league history, on his frozen home turf, desperate for an opportunity to beat a team he lost to three times in the postseason before Saturday night.

With just over five minutes remaining in a dramatic divisional round playoff game, the 49ers scored just three points. Rodgers had the ball with his team leading, 10-3. A drive resulting in a field goal or touchdown would have effectively ended San Francisco's season.

It was third and 8. The 49ers needed a stop to keep their resilient season alive. Arik Armstead was lined to the outside shoulder of right guard Lucas Patrick. He took off on the snap, beating Patrick inside with the help of star pass rusher Nick Bosa pressuring to his left. Armstead had a shot at Rodgers and took him down for his second sack of the game. The first came deep in San Francisco territory early in the fourth quarter, which forced Green Bay to settle for a field goal, keeping four points off the board.

Armstead, again, was rubbing his belly in celebration. His signature post-sack move tells the football world: "stay hungry, my friends," an adage that sparks his personal motivation to be a star on the field and pillar of the Sacramento community away from it.

"It was an amazing experience," Armstead said afterwards, clad in a warm green jacket, comfortable inside a heated interview room. "Any time you can get a sack on (Rodgers) in a game like that, in a big moment, it's definitely a great feeling. Just to make my family proud. A lot of people cheering for me to prove them right. To make my parents proud is a great feeling."

49ers special teams

The sack meant the Packers had to punt, giving San Francisco another desperate chance. But what happened next was the most stunning turn of a season rife with twists. The 49ers blocked the punt, with reserve defensive lineman Jordan Willis getting his hand on the boot from Corey Bojorquez.

With the ball bouncing around inside the Green Bay 10-yard line, rookie safety Talanoa Hufango scooped it up and scored, appearing as though he was the only player on the field to see it after Willis got his fingers on it. The shocking touchdown tied the game after it appeared the 49ers had no shot at winning. Per Next Gen Stats, San Francisco had a 10% probability of victory after turning the ball over on downs on the previous possession.

The result: a 13-10 victory in an instant classic in Green Bay. San Francisco became the fourth team in NFL history to win a postseason game without scoring an offensive touchdown. The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three seasons.

Armstead, the Elk Grove native and Pleasant Grove High School alum, was unquestionably one of the best players on the field. His two sacks of Rodgers on third down, in the fourth quarter, were two of the biggest plays of the game.

The second set up the blocked punt, which gave the 49ers the miraculous win capped by Robbie Gould's 45-yard field goal as time expired.

"We just keep playing," Armstead said. "We're a confident in our abilities, I think we have a really talented team. And I feel like, especially playoff football. It's kind of tailor-made for our style and what we want to do — as far as running the ball and playing great defense. We feel like we can win any game. We're going to play hard until there's zeroes on the clock and see what happens."

Armstead leads 49ers defense

Armstead is a quiet leader who is becoming a dominant force. His two sacks Saturday night came less than a week after he had another crucial third-down sack in the win over the Cowboys. He had 2.5 sacks in the Week 18 victory over the Rams, which the 49ers needed to get to the postseason.

During the most important stretch of San Francisco's ongoing campaign, Armstead has six sacks in his last four weeks, dating back to the must-win Week 17 game against Houston.