With His 62nd Home Run, Aaron Judge Makes His Case

A little over 100 years ago, a charismatic and portly slugger named Babe Ruth began swatting balls over outfield fences by volume, helping establish the home run as one of the most coveted individual achievements in sports, and the New York Yankees as the most honored franchise.

Ruth’s records, including 60 home runs in 1927, became sacred milestones, cherished for decades by millions. In 1961, Roger Maris, as humble and retiring as Ruth was gregarious, broke the single-season record when he hit 61 homers, also for the Yankees.

Now Aaron Judge, as physically imposing as Ruth and as modest as Maris, has passed them both, homering against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday to reach 62 for the season, setting a new American League record.

From Ruth to Maris and now Judge, the AL’s single-season home run record is stitched together in pinstripes.

Of course, long before Judge made it to the majors, Maris’ and Ruth’s marks had fallen in the National League, swallowed up six different times by muscle-bound, drug-assisted sluggers whose achievements were debated and disputed, at times even questioned under oath by Congress. The most coveted individual achievement in the sport had been publicly muddied and baseball’s reputation smeared amid revelations that it was all a sham, accomplished with the aid of a chemist’s vial.

Judge, a mammoth slugger who stands 6 feet 7 inches and weighs 282 pounds, has played his entire career in an era in which players are tested for performance-enhancing drugs. While no player can be guaranteed to be clean, Judge’s accomplishments in the testing era have helped restore enthusiasm among many fans for a benchmark that had lost much of its luster.

Judge’s pursuit has captivated the baseball world, especially at Yankee Stadium, where in recent days fans had stood for each of his at-bats and paused in quiet anticipation as the pitches were delivered.

He homered last week in Toronto to match Maris, and then on Tuesday, after failing to homer in three games at home and two games in Texas, he ended the suspense, drilling No. 62 to left field off right-hander Jesús Tinoco in the top of the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader to stand alone with a new AL record.